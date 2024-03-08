Yeedi Cube Pro robot vacuum and mop with auto-clean station gets first discount to $500

Best Buy is offering the Yeedi by ECOVACS Cube Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop with Auto-Cleaning Station for $499.99 shipped through the rest of the day. Down from its $800 price tag, this is the first discount that we have tracked on this latest model since its release a few months ago. It comes in as a 38% markdown off the going rate and sets the new all-time low going forward, giving you $300 in savings. It even matches its predecessor at $500 on Yeedi’s website, making this a great opportunity to grab the upgraded model for the same price.

Equipped with 5,100Pa of suction power and a battery that keeps it going for up to 200 minutes, this robot’s sonic mopping technology delivers 2,500 vibrations per minute, while also causing less noise disturbance. It comes with a large 1,000ml water tank that is able to provide a more thorough cleaning experience than more traditional robots. Like other Yeedi models, it is able to differentiate between your floors for appropriate cleaning functions and also features a self-washing system with hot air drying – its built-in scrubber is designed to squeeze out dirty water before drying itself with hot air up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit. Thanks to its self-emptying system and included 2.1L dustbin, you won’t have to worry about emptying it for up to 60 days. You can completely control this model through the companion app on your smartphone or go hands free by connecting it to your Alexa or Google Assistant. Head below for more.

For those of you who are just looking for a robot vacuum, check out the on-going deal for Anker’s eufy Clean X8 Pro Robot Vacuum. It offers 8,000Pa of twin-turbine suction power and features iPath laser navigation that can draft precise maps of your home in order to track cleaning routes, avoid obstacles, and unlock a wider range of areas to clean as well. There’s also an option to include 2.5L anti-bacterial dustbin that it can empty itself into, storing up to 60 days of debris in a 3-person household with no pets, up to 45 days with one pet, and up to 30 days with two pets.

Yeedi by ECOVACS Cube Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop features:

Auto mop liftingMop auto-lifting perfectly handles all types of floors. cube pro is equipped with an auto-lifting mop so it cleans seamlessly from hard floors to carpets.

Advanced object avoidancecube pro utilizes the same 3D scanning as advanced facial recognition technology. It can identify potential hazards like cords and small belongings with millimeter-level accuracy, cleaning to within an inch of an object for a more complete clean.

Visual and laser fusion navigationAdvanced visual and laser fusion navigation systems combine the power of two sophisticated technologies to provide seamless and accurate navigation throughout the cleaning process. That means the cube pro will spend its time cleaning, not getting stuck.

Designed for convenienceApps are great, but sometimes you just need to move your robot vacuum right to the spot you want cleaned. The cube pro’s ergonomic handle and low weight make it easy to pick up and place to spot clean a stain or mess.

App control featuresIncluding scheduling, custom cleaning controls by room or area, virtual boundaries, and more.

Smart home compatibilityHands-free control with Google Assistant or Alexa.

