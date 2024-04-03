Drop a 43-inch TCL smart 4K Google TV in the office/kids’ room at the $190 all-time low

If you’re in the market for a modest bedroom or kids’ room smart TV, Amazon is now offering the TCL 43-inch Class S4 4K LED Smart Google TV for $189.99 shipped. This 2023 release dropped last year at $250 and is now sitting at the lowest we have ever tracked at Amazon. Coming in at $10 under last year’s Black Friday price and now matched at Best Buy, this is a great chance to secure a small room or office smart TV without breaking the bank. For comparison’s sake, Amazon’s smaller 2-series 40-inch model that is not a 4K display is currently still sitting at its $179 all-time low. Head below for more details. 

The TCL S4 series certainly isn’t the highest-end display out there, but it is a relatively modern solution that delivers 4K resolutions at one of the most affordable price tags for a brand of this caliber. Centered around the Google TV ecosystem, it includes direct access to your streaming services, built-in Google Assistant voice commands (also works with Alexa gear), three HDMI inputs, and Chromecast action. 

For more clearance pricing on 2023 displays, swing by our previous roundup right here. You’ll find model starting from $120 shipped, including new all-time lows on TCL and Hisense models across range of sizes options. 

Just be sure to also scope out Samsung’s new 2024 TVs that are now available for purchase starting at $1,000 as well.

TCL 43-inch S4 4K LED Smart Google TV features:

TCL S4 Class Smart TVs offer stunning 4K HDR picture quality with four times the resolution of Full HD for enhanced clarity and detail, all wrapped together in an elegant edge-to-edge FullView metal bezel-less design blending seamlessly into any home. HDR PRO delivers bright and accurate colors for a lifelike viewing experience with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG. In addition, with Motion Rate 240 with MEMC frame insertion, your favorite shows, movies, and sporting events are enhanced for exceptional motion clarity. Additionally, Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual: X are supported, enhancing your audio experience, and enabling virtualized 3D sound using only your TV speakers. TCL S Class TVs are more than just a Smart TV but a Smart Choice. 

