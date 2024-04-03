Aiper SG Pro robotic pool cleaner hits floors, walls, and waterline for $510 low in 1-day sale

Best Buy is offering the Aiper SG Pro Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner for $509.99 shipped through the rest of the day. Down from $600 at Best Buy, with a higher $750 list price on other sites like Amazon and an even higher $900 MSRP direct from the manufacturer, it has already seen five discounts since the start of the new year. The first three of them dropped costs down to $620 and the two most recent discounts took things further to the former $599 low. Today’s deal comes in as a 1-day only $90 markdown off its Best Buy rate (43% off its original MSRP) and lands at a new all-time low.

This upgraded 2023 model sports the world’s first quad-motor system, which utilizes dual draining motors as well as dual suction motors so you can do away with the hassle of tangling hoses from standard pool cleaners. Its thanks to these motors that the device is able to expand its cleaning capabilities to your pool’s walls and waterline as well, pumping up to a 80GPM flow rate for up to 150 minutes on a single charge of three to four hours. It features WavePath navigation technology that not only ensures maximum coverage during cleaning, but also plans out the most efficient routes for it to complete its duties. Head below to learn more.

If you’re looking for autonomous cleaning for the interior of your home, iRobot has a selection of robot vacuums and mops that are seeing discounts, like the iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Robot Vacuum and Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop Bundle that is at an all-time low. This combo package offers a premium 3-stage cleaning system that learns and plans out the best ways to clean around your home’s layout, and even comes with a dustbin that the robot vacuum can self-empty into, holding up to 60 days of debris.

If you’re looking for a robot that can cover both vacuuming and mopping duties by itself, check out our past coverage of the Yeedi Cube Robot Vacuum and Mop that is currently discounted to $450. It utilizes 4,300Pa of suction power alongside sonic mopping technology that delivers 2,500 vibrations per minute. It also features a self-washing system with hot air drying as well as a 2.1L dustbin that you won’t have to worry about emptying it for up to 60 days. You can also check out our past coverage of the new Yeedi Cube Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop with Auto-Cleaning Station. While it is not discounted to the $500 all-time low anymore, it is now seeing its second official discount to a slightly higher $600 that still saves you $200 on a brand new release. It provides 5,100Pa of suction power, a battery that keeps it going for up to 200 minutes, and also comes with a 2.1L dustbin that holds up to 60 days worth of debris as well as a self-washing system that squeezes out dirty water before drying itself with hot air.

Aiper SG Pro Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner features:

Cordless & Easy to UseEliminate the hassle of tangled cords and create a safer environment with the SG Pro.

Quad-Motor SystemThis is the world’s first implementation of a dual draining motor and a dual suction motor being applied to a cordless robotic pool cleaner. The SG Pro pumps up to 80GPM and is the most powerful cordless robotic pool cleaner on the market.

WavePath™ Navigation TechnologyEquipped with industry-leading smart path planning technology, Aiper ensures complete coverage and an amazing clean for your pool’s floor, walls, and waterline.

Wall Cleaning CapabilityThanks to its powerful motors, the SG Pro can tackle more than just your pool floor but also cleans your pool walls and waterline.

Improved Battery SystemThe built-in rechargeable battery provides up to 150 Mins of cleaning and takes 3-4 hours to fully charge.

Rapid Water ReleaseA sophisticated water release system clears your device of water in seconds so that you can clean up and charge up in minutes

Effortless Pool CleaningQuick Water Release, and versatile cleaning modes. Elevate your pool maintenance for a pristine swimming experience.

Auto-ParkingThe SG Pro automatically parks near your pool’s wall after completing a cleaning cycle or when the battery is low.

LED IndicatorThe beautifully designed indicator communicates the unit’s status so you’re always on top of your cleaning game.

Recommended Pool SizeThis unit is ideal for pools up to 1600 sq.ft/150m².

