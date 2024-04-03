HyperX’s PC/Android Clutch Wireless Controller returns to Amazon low at $30 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering the HyperX Clutch Wireless Gaming Controller for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is a straight up 40% price drop and the lowest price we can find. This is matching the Amazon all-time low, coming within $5 of very limited-time sales directly from HyperX. While we did get to go hands-on with the new Xbox-centric model, the Clutch on sale here today focuses on Android and PC gamers, whether it be on the battlestation, on-the-go, or over the cloud. This one delivers both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless action as well as wired mode via the included USB-C cable. You’ll find textured grips, your usual set of face buttons and triggers, a D-pad, and a 600mAh rechargeable battery that “provides up to 19 hours of battery life on a single charge.” More details below.

While the HyperX Clutch Wireless Gaming Controller is now down into the more affordable price range with today’s deal when it comes to brand name PC/Android cloud-ready controllers, there are some even more budget-friendly options out there. Something like this GameSir Nova Lite Wireless Controller for Windows PC, iPhone, Android, Switch, and Steam Deck comes in at $25 Prime shipped on Amazon with a Hall Effect trigger, turbo mode, rumble vibration on select platforms, and more.

Switch gamers will want to check out today’s deal on the popular CRKD Nitro Deck, but when it comes to mobile gaming, the Backbone One is where it’s at. Joining he latest USB-C models for Android and iPhone 15, the brand also just upgraded the Lightning model for previous-generation iPhone users as well.

HyperX Clutch Wireless Gaming Controller features:

More control over mobile gaming: Get better controls for your mobile gaming, and don’t slip up in the Clutch. You won’t have to worry about imprecise touchscreens letting you down with the Clutch’s precise input.

Comfortable ergonomic design: Play comfortably for longer with comfortable, textured grips. Take control with both hands and reduce the pain from “phone wrist” and “phone finger”.

Multi-platform for cloud gaming: Connect wirelessly to Android devices using Bluetooth, so you can play games on your tablet. Connect to your PC wirelessly (2.4GHz) via the included USB receiver, or play wired with the USB-C to USB-A cable.

Standard layout: The familiar buttons, D-pad, bumpers, analog sticks, and layout will let you utilize your experience and muscle memory so you can intuitively dive in.

Built-in rechargeable battery: The 600mAH rechargeable battery provides up to 19 hours of battery life on a single charge.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!