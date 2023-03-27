Review: HyperX Clutch Gladiate Xbox controller is a budget gaming beast [Video]

Xbox controllers can get very expensive – just check out our round-up of some of our favorites here. But there are more affordable options like the brand new HyperX Clutch Gladiate that we are taking a look at today. It is a wired controller but comes in at just $35 and with premium features like programmable buttons on the back and adjustable trigger pull; it’s worth a look for those who aren’t in the market for an expensive controller. Be sure to hit the video below to see all of the details.

Overview

HyperX came out with the Clutch Wireless gaming controller in early 2022. Designed for PC and mobile gaming, that controller included a mobile clip, a 2.4GHz wireless adapter, and a cable for $50. Gamers playing on Xbox, though, were left out.

Enter the new wired Clutch Gladiate for Xbox and PC. Besides sharing the Clutch name, though, there isn’t much that the two controllers from HyperX have in common. The new wired Gladiate is aimed at Xbox and PC gamers and is wired.

HyperX Clutch Gladiate: Design

Overall, the shape and dimensions of the Clutch Gladiate are reminiscent of the standard Xbox Series X controller. On top are the same buttons including the new share button.

On the back are where things get interesting with two programmable back buttons and adjustable trigger switches.

The included removable cable is 9.5ft.

Comfort

When it comes to comfort, if you’re a fan of the stock Xbox controller, you’ll likely be a fan of the HyperX Clutch Gladiate as well; the ergonomics and shape are very similar. They didn’t stray too far from what Xbox does already, unlike the Wolverine V2 Chroma from Razer.

There is a slightly textured material on the underside of the grips. It doesn’t wrap around as much on the front as the Clutch wireless or the Elite Series 2, but it’s right where I want there to be some extra grip when gaming.

Additionally, thanks to its lack of batteries, It’s also lightweight at just 198g. I had no issues using the controller for longer game sessions with Forza Horizon 5.

HyperX Clutch Gladiate: Video

Rear-buttons

Thanks to that familiar, natural grip, the buttons on the back of the controller are perfect. I don’t have to modify my grip at all to actuate them, unlike some other controllers like the Wolverine V2 Chroma from Razer. The Gladiate’s back buttons have a satisfying click and aren’t too hard or too light to press. For the affordable nature of this controller, I feel that HyperX nailed the button placement and feel.

Mapping the back buttons is simple and doesn’t require any software. Just hold the P1 button on the back until the light starts slowly flashing on the front of the controller. Then, choose the button you want to map, and the light will flash faster, then press the back button your want to map it to.

I usually only use these when playing FPS games so mapping crouch and jump to these back buttons is the most beneficial to me.

Triggers

Another standout feature of the HyperX Clutch Gladiate is the two-position triggers. The full trigger pull feels similar to the standard Xbox Series X controller; it is slightly shorter, though. Flipping the adjustment switch cuts the trigger pull roughly in half. It’s not a hair trigger like that of the Scuf Instinct Pro, but it is significantly shorter for those who want a little quicker response for some games.

Face buttons

The face buttons don’t look as premium as the stock controller or Scuf Instinct Pro – those have more depth to them for a really neat look. The face buttons of the Clutch Gladiate are simple with a similar sound and feel to the stock controller buttons. I haven’t had any issues with actuation, unlike the Elite Series 2 Core controller, but they aren’t as satisfying to press as the clicky Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma’s switches.

HyperX Clutch Gladiate: Sticks

The sticks of the Clutch Gladiate look nearly identical to those of the standard Xbox wireless controller that came with my Series X for better or worse. While I can’t comment much on their long-term reliability of them, they feel good in my short few weeks of testing; at least as good as the stock controller.

Gamepad Test

When connected to a PC, the online gamepad tester is a decent want to test for stick drift. The left stick didn’t snap back as close to 0 as the right stick, but it was still a lower number than the stock Xbox controller and in use, I didn’t notice any issues. With that in mind, though, the Razer Wolverine V2 performed better than both of those controllers.

9to5Toys’ Take

For just $35, the HyperX Clutch Gladiate is a huge winner. It’s simple lightweight nature with the perfect placement of the back buttons makes it an easy recommendation for me.

Of course, you could get the standard Xbox wireless controller for $60, or often less on sale, but if you want to get a little bit more out of your controller and don’t mind being wired in, the Clutch Gladiate is a great way to go.

