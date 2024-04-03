Plan for summer trips with a $40 Dollar Flight Club Lifetime Membership (Reg. $207)

Summer is the best time to check items off your travel bucket list, and summer is just around the corner. But with the cost of airfare these days, taking a trip may feel less attainable. You can get some help on those sky high airfare costs, however, with Dollar Flight Club.

This flight deal alert service has more than one million members worldwide and has earned rave reviews from publications all over the internet. Conde Nast Traveler writes, “Dollar Flight Club, has an impressive track record hunting down low-priced seats.”

When you sign up with Dollar Flight Club, just input your departure airport(s) and set up email or text alerts. Before you know it, you’ll get flight deals sent to your inbox with instructions on how to book. You can search for specific destinations or look for inspiration in your inbox. DFC members have saved an average of $500 per roundtrip flight, and some have even scored savings up to $2,000.

With Dollar Flight Club, you’ll get alerts on international deals, domestic deals, and mistake fare in economy, premium economy, and business class. Plus, you’ll also get priority customer support and travel tips from DFC’s experts to help you plan your next excursion.

Join more than one million happy travelers around the world. Right now, you can get a lifetime membership to Dollar Flight Club for 80% off $207 at just $39.99. Or, upgrade to a Premium Plus+ Plan for 86% off $507 at just $69.99.

