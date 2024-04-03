Wemo’s Thread Smart Plug with HomeKit sees first discount of the year to $20 (Reg. $25)

Amazon is now offering the first discount of the year on the popular Wemo Smart Plug with Thread. Today’s offer drops it down to $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’d normally pay $25, with today’s 20% discount marking a return to the all-time low last tracked right before Christmas. It might not be the cheapest option on the market, but it’s still one of our favorites here at 9to5 and one of the more tried and true options on the market overall.

Upgrading Wemo’s existing and already popular smart plug with Thread support, the most recent smart plug delivers HomeKit support out of the box. On top of being able to bark commands at Siri to turn lights on or off, this smart plug being outfitted with Thread and Bluetooth means that it is future-proof thanks to support for the recent Matter smart home platform. Everything is packed into a single outlet design that won’t hog the entire receptacle with its miniature form-factor.

Having made our most recent list of best smart plugs, the Wemo Mini offering is certainly one of the compelling options on the market. But if the form-factor isn’t quite right for the particular use case you have in mind, go check out all of the options we’ve previously-recommended in our guide right here. With various price points and form-factors, we highlight quite a few different offerings for your smart home whether you’re privy to Siri, Alexa, or Assistant.

Wemo Smart Plug with Thread features:

Wemo Smart Plug connects to Apple HomeKit and allows control of lamps, fans, and other appliances—nearly anything that plugs into a standard wall outlet—right from iPhone, iPad, Wemo Stage, or by asking Siri. Schedules and Automations can be setup in the Apple Home app on iPhone, iPad or Mac. This smart plug supports Thread and Bluetooth with no subscription, Wemo account setup, or Wemo app required.

