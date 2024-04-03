TicWatch Pro 5 smartwatch drops to $227.50 with this 35% off spring discount

Through the end of the day, the official Mobvoi Amazon storefront now offers its latest TicWatch Pro 5 Wear OS Smartwatch for $227.49 shipped. Available in two designs, today’s offer amounts to 35% in savings from the usual $350 price tag. This is only the second time it has dropped this far and matches our last mention from February, which is the best discount yet. And in case you’re wondering just how good this all-time low is, it’s $18 under the Black Friday pricing. We also just recently took a hands-on look at what to expect from the latest from Mobvoi, walking away positively in our review over at 9to5Google. Head below for more.

The new TicWatch Pro 5 makes a name for itself not only as one of the latest Wear OS smartwatches to hit the scene, but also with pretty notable battery life of two full days per charge. From there, you’re also looking at a rotating crown added in to flank the 48mm OLED display. Everything runs off of the new Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chip, with all of the expected health monitoring tech making the cut alongside highlights of heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, the ability to keep tabs on blood oxygen levels, and more.

If you’re looking for the best smartwatch to go with your iPhone, we’re also tracking some discounts that’ll help make the choice more affordable. Today’s best deals come headlined by a chance to score a cellular Apple Watch Series 8 45mm with $239 in savings attached. That drops the previous-generation handset down to $290 in case the discounts we’ve been seeing lately on Apple Watch Series 9 aren’t enticing enough.

TicWatch Pro 5 smartwatch features:

TicWatch Pro 5 smartwatch is the first to feature the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 Wearable Platform and the latest version of Wear OS by Google. Deliver faster and smoother performance and connectivity. 2G RAM and 32G ROM Memory. NFC payment supports Google Pay and Google Wallet. TicWatch Pro 5 ingeniously integrates a highly efficient Ultra-low-power display on top of a stunning OLED display, This allows you to access critical information for days without a charge.

