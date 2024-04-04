Anker’s Space One Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones return to $79 Amazon low today

Amazon is now offering the Anker Soundcore Space One Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $79 shipped in black. Best Buy also has them down at $79.99 as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $100, this is a straight up 20% price drop and the lowest we can find. Today’s deal is on par with our previous discounted mention and matches the lowest we have tracked since their debut last summer. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, they deliver drastically improved active noise cancellation tech and a redesigned form-factor over the previous and higher-end Q45 set. Head below for more details.

Anker says the adaptive noise cancelling on the Space One cans “reduces noise up to 98%” alongside 40mm customized dynamic drivers, and 40 hours of wireless playtime (55 hours without ANC engaged). They also sport the brand’s 8-degree rotating ear cups to contour to your head as well as a foldable design for easier travel action.

If you’re in the market for some in-ear action instead. One of the most affordable sets of Apple AirPods are now even lower. You can land AirPods 2 at the best price of the year right now, landing at $89 shipped for a limited time via Amazon. Down from the regular $129 list, go scope out the details on this deal while the price is still right. The rest of our headphones offers are waiting in our curated hub.

Anker Soundcore Space One Headphones feature:

2X Stronger Voice Reduction: Stay focused during bustling journeys with our upgraded noise cancelling structure. Space One excels in blocking out mid to high-frequency sounds with 2X more* voice reduction. *Compared with soundcore Life Q30 headphones.

Reduce Noise By Up to 98%*: Adaptive noise cancelling detects external sounds and sound leakage, auto-calibrating to deliver optimal noise reduction. Escape unwanted distractions, whether you’re on a noisy train, in a bustling café, or your headphones aren’t sitting on your ears properly. *Tested by soundcore under laboratory conditions.

Journey with Hi-Res Audio: Space One’s 40mm customized dynamic drivers support LDAC for Hi-Res Wireless audio, delivering 3X more detail than standard Bluetooth codecs for detail-rich listening without any tangled wires.

