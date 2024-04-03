AirPods 2 are down to the best price of the year at just $89 (Reg. $129)

Amazon is now offering Apple’s AirPods 2 for one of the best prices yet. You can drop the entry-level true wireless earbuds down to $89 shipped from the usual $129 price tag. This is now the best price of 2024 and the lowest we’ve seen since back over Thanksgiving Week. Today’s offer is also now $1 under our previous mention from February, which is the only other price cut this year.

Even now that Apple’s new AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2 have arrived, going with the now previous-generation pair brings quite a bit to the table. Especially when you consider it’s more affordable price tag! You’re notably looking at much of the same true wireless design with 24 hours of playback thanks to the Lightning-enabled charging case. Everything is still powered by the Apple H1 chip for fast pairing, which also enabled other features like Hey Siri and more.

But if you picked yourself up an Apple Vision Pro or just want a higher-end personal listening experience, we’re also tracking a discount on the newer USB-C AirPods Pro 2. They feature tons of upgraded tech like improved ANC and transparency modes, as well as a 5Ghz audio receiver for natively working with the new Spatial Computer from Apple. Best of all? They’re down to $199 from the usual $249 price tag.

More on Apple AirPods:

Access incomparable convenience with 2nd generation Apple AirPods, high-performance wireless Bluetooth earphones that use optical sensors and a motion accelerometer to detect when they’re in your ears. A fresh Apple H1 chip provides a host of user benefits including increased wireless connection stability, faster device switching times, quicker call connection times, and voice-enabled Siri access. Plus, when playing games on your device, the AirPods deliver up to 30% less latency than the previous generation.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!