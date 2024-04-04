Save $20 on Eve’s new Flare portable HomeKit smart lamp with Thread at $80

B&H is now offering one of the first price cuts on the Eve Flare Portable HomeKit Smart Lamp at $79.95 shipped. This is $20 off the new refreshed version with Thread as it drops from $100. We last saw it on sale in February at $5 less, with today’s offer arriving as the second-best price to date. It’s only the second discount of the year, too.

Compatible with Siri and HomeKit right out of the box, the new Eve Flare is delivering the same overall package as before – just now with Thread! The portable lamp features an IP65 water-resistance rating and can illuminate your space with multicolored light for six hours at a time. On top of the Thread support, there’s also Bluetooth connectivity, too. That gives you two ways to control it with Siri and HomeKit. We break down what to expect in our launch coverage over at 9to5Mac.

If we’re talking about smart home gear this week, we have to mention the two new reveals from LIFX. The company has long been one of our favorite brands for connected lighting here at 9to5Toys, and now it’s back with some of its very first Matter products. There’s a pair of new 1,600-lumen lights now available. Each one is the brightest bulb that LIFX has ever shipped, too.

Eve Flare Lamp with Thread features:

Beautiful ambience lighting in any color and for any space you want – controlled via your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Siri, on-board button or HomeKit scene. Set the perfect outdoor atmosphere in your garden or on the balcony – thanks to IP65 water resistance. Enjoy 6 hours of illumination and charge wirelessly. Use the carry-and-hang handle to transport it easily to your terrace, living room, bedroom, kids room, bathroom, kitchen or on your table in your office.

