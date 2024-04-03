LIFX debuts two new 1,600-lumen Matter LED lights, its brightest smart bulbs yet

LIFX continues to claw its way back from the grave with a pair of new indoor reveals today. The smart home lighting company first showed off an incredibly cool lineup of outdoor lights meant for bringing Siri to your patio back in February, and now it’s bringing that same attention to a pair of different light bulbs.

First and foremost, LIFX dominates when it comes to brightness and color accuracy. If you’re wondering why you should even keep reading about these new reveals from LIFX, those are the most important features. Everything else like the Matter integration and other ambient lighting tech comes second.

With that out of the way! I’m really sold on LIFX’s latest. I’ll be having a review go live in the near future, but my first impression of the new bulbs is that the company is back with the same kind of quality that I have come to expect over the years. Despite the acquisition that is giving the company a second chance, it doesn’t seem like any of the original elements that made LIFX a favorite here at 9to5Toys has changed.

LIFX has two new light bulbs out. There’s the standard A21 indoor LED bulb, as well as a Par38 model that’s rated for outdoor usage. Both of these arrive with Matter support over Wi-Fi, meaning you don’t need another bridge or piece of hardware to integrate them into your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant smart home. Each one of these feature 1,600-lumen outputs, which make these Matter light bulbs the brightest ever from LIFX. We previously saw the company rolling with 1,100-lumen bulbs. These were nothing to sneeze at compared to the rest of the market, but that isn’t stopping LIFX from steppingup to even more vibrant and room-filling lighting.

The A21 indoor bulb is a fairly typical form-factor that is going to fit in most lamps and light sockets. The Par38 version packs the same tech into an outdoor-ready design that is rated with IP65 water- and dust-resistance.

Both of the new Matter Light Bulbs from LIFX are available for purchase at Home Depot – the company’s exclusive retail partner. The A21 bulb sells for $39.98, while its outdoor Par38 brother goes for $34.98.

