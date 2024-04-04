Secure Seagate’s FireCuda 2230 SSD for your PC handheld at the $115 all-time low (Reg. $200)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonBest PC Gaming Dealsseagate
Reg. $200 $115
Seagate FireCuda 520N 2TB M.2 2230 Solid-State Drive

Amazon is now offering its best price ever on the Seagate FireCuda 520N 2TB M.2 2230 Solid-State Drive at $115.24 shipped. Currently listed at Temporarily out of stock, but you can still lock-in the particularly deep price drop. Regularly $200, this one debuted last September as the latest option in Seagate’s PC handheld-ready mini 2230 lineup, and it is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal clocks in as a new Amazon all-time low at more than $50 under the previous best. Designed to upgrade the MSI ClawASUS ROG Ally, or Lenovo Legion Go alongside Valve’s Steam Deck and Microsoft Surface, it features the compatible mini form-factor with PCIe Gen4 ×4 NVMe 1.4 architecture that can reach speeds up to 5,000MB/s. Head below for more details. 

While we are still tracking a notable price on the popular WD_BLACK 2TB SN770M M.2 2230 solution, that one will cost even more at $202, leaving the Seagate above as the most affordable 2TB 2230 model you’ll find from one of the big storage brands. You could score the 1TB SABRENT Rocket 2230 NVMe 4.0 model at $100 to save some cash, but for $15 more you can lock-in double the storage from a brand like Seagate. 

Another notable deal we are tracking in the space comes by way of Lexar’s 5,200MB/s 1TB PLAY PC handheld-ready SSD that’s now down at $81.50 on Amazon. This is the second-best price we have tracked on the this model, which is one of the fastest 2230s out there at up to 5,200MB/s. 

Swing by our PC gaming deal hub or even more battlestation upgrades. 

Seagate FireCuda 520N 2230 SSD features:

  • Gaming Upgrade: Ultra-small, reliable NVMe SSD elevates the performance of your Steam Deck, Microsoft Surface, laptop, or other gaming devices.
  • Intense Speeds: High-speed performance—up to 5000MB/s with 2TB and 4750MB/s with 1TB capacity.
  • Enormous Capacity: 1TB or 2TB SSD capacity stores everything on your M.2 2230 devices.
  • Powerful Play: The fast-loading, smooth-running desktop gaming experience now available on handheld gaming devices.
  • Ongoing Protection: Seagate’s three-year Rescue Data Recovery Services and five-year, industry-leading warranty included.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
seagate

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

This 2-pack of multi-color/white TP-Link Matter smart b...
Save $20 on Eve’s new Flare portable HomeKit smar...
Save up to $2,796 on EcoFlow power stations, solar pane...
Latest Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones hi...
Razer officially launches ‘world’s first...
Extend your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate by 3 months startin...
Joe’s New Balance cuts an extra 20% off running s...
EGO’s new Power+ electric mini bike with dual 56V bat...
Load more...
Show More Comments