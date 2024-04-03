Lexar’s 5,200MB/s 1TB PLAY PC handheld-ready SSD just fell down to $81.50 at Amazon

Amazon is now giving handheld PC gamers a chance to upgrade their systems with a deal on the Lexar 1TB PLAY 2230 PCle Gen 4×4 NVMe mini SSD at $81.49 shipped. This model debuted in late December at $110 shipped as the brand’s solution for Steam Deck, the ASUS ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go, and others. Today’s deal is the second notable price drop, coming within $1.50 of the best we have tracked. And for further comparison, the WD_BLACK 1TB SN770M handheld SSD sells for $110 and has never dropped below $100. Our launch coverage details the the Lexar PLAY 2230 drive further, with even more waiting below.

You’re looking at Lexar’s latest 2230 mini SSD offering with PCle Gen 4×4 NVMe architecture. It also clocks in at up to 5,200MB/s – a touch faster than the aforementioned WD_BLACK model – with 1TB of storage space and the ability to automatically adjust “its power consumption based on the device’s load status, providing energy-saving operation.” A 5-year warranty is included with purchase.

One of the latest releases in the PC gaming handheld space is the MSI Claw and you can take a deeper dive into the feature set right here.

And while we are talking Lexar, be sure to check out its new USB-C 2,000MB/s portable SSD at the $179 Amazon all-time low as well as its 160MB/s 1TB microSD cards starting from $69.50.

Lexar 1TB PLAY 2230 NVMe mini SSD features:

Compact Form Factor: With an ultra-compact form factor, the Lexar PLAY 2230 PCIe 4.0 SSD is perfect for handheld gaming consoles such as the Steam Deck and the ASUS ROG Ally, as well as M.2 2230 compatible laptops.

Transfer Games and Other Files Fast: The Lexar PLAY 2230 PCIe 4.0 SSD leverages its high-speed PCIe Gen 4×4 interface to deliver transfer speeds up to 5200MB/s and write speeds of 4700MB/s so you can transfer even massive game files fast and is also backwards-compatible with PCIe Gen 3.

Lots of Storage in Less Space: With capacity up to 1TB, the Lexar PLAY 2230 PCIe 4.0 SSD offers lots of room for more games so you can take all of your favorites with you on the go.

More Game Time, Less Wait Time: SLC dynamic cache accelerates game loading and download speeds so you can spend more time playing and less time waiting.

