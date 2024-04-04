Save $40 on an official Apple Watch Alpine Loop band at $59 (Second-best)

Amazon is now offering the official Apple Watch Alpine Loop Band for $59.16 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. This is down from the usual $99 going rate and marks the second-best price we’ve ever seen. It’s $40 off and comes within $2 of the all-time low from back in January. Today’s offer is also only the second time it has gone on sale this year.

Sporting a unique rugged design that weaves together two layers of woven fabric, the Alpine Loop is designed for Apple Watch Ultra but also works with the larger of Apple’s standard 44 and 45mm wearables. The stitch-free look uses high-strength yarn to deliver on the unique top loop look with a corrosion-resistant titanium G-hook that slides into place for securing to your wrist. Head below for more.

If none of the bands on sale today are quite the style you're looking for, you can also just shop all of our favorite band recommendations.

The new work week is already starting to pile up some deals in our Apple guide.

Apple Watch Alpine Loop band features:

The rugged Alpine Loop is made from two textile layers woven together into one continuous piece without stitching. High-strength yarns reinforce the top loops, and the corrosion-resistant titanium G-hook slides easily into the loops for secure fit.

