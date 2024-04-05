Dyson’s Ball Animal 3 upright vacuum returns to $299 low (Reg. $400), more from $329

Amazon is offering the Dyson Ball Animal 3 Upright Vacuum Cleaner for $299 shipped. Down from its usual $400 price tag, this vacuum saw numerous discounts over the last year, with most of them keeping above $360 until summer when we saw it drop to $300 and Black Friday sales where it hit its $299 low. Since the new year began we’ve seen a few various discounts as well, but nothing under $310. Today’s deal comes in as a 25% markdown off the going rate and returns costs to the all-time low matching Black Friday sales.

The Dyson Ball Animal 3 is equipped with both the radial root cyclone technology that made Dyson a household name, as well as the company’s ball design for effortless maneuverability around your home with a simple turn of the wrist. It has three cleaning modes to ensure you have the right amount of suction whenever you need it while its de-tangling motorbar cleaner head is able to give a deeper clean to your carpets and hard floors alike, while its hair removal vanes keep long hair and pet hair from tangling around the brush bar as you go. It features an advanced, whole-machine filtration that captures fine dust as small as 0.3 microns, expelling cleaner air in return. With the two included tool attachments you’ll also be able to rid your stairs and harder-to-reach areas of any dirt and debris that may have gone unnoticed or undisturbed. Head below to read more.

More Dyson discounts:

If you’re looking for some autonomous cleaning options for your home, iRobot has a selection of robot vacuums and mops that are seeing discounts, like the iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Robot Vacuum and Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop Bundle that is at an all-time low. This combo package offers a premium 3-stage cleaning system that learns and plans out the best ways to clean around your home’s layout, and even comes with a dustbin that the robot vacuum can self-empty into, holding up to 60 days of debris. You can also head to our Home Goods hub to look through all the current deals on kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Dyson Ball Animal 3 Upright Vacuum Cleaner features:

The best cleaning performance of any upright de-tangling vacuum¹

De-tangling technology. Automatically clears wrapped hair from the brush bar as you clean.

Ball technology. Navigate around obstacles with a simple turn of the wrist. For easy, precise maneuvering around your home.

3 cleaning modes. Select the right cleaning mode for the right task. Optimized for a variety of tasks, for complete control over your clean.

Engineered for larger homes with pets. Removes dirt and pet hair around your home. Easily tackles big messes.

2 Dyson-engineered accessories. Stair tool and combination tool

Advanced, whole-machine filtration. Whole-machine filtration ensures that particles are trapped inside the machine, not expelled back into the home.

Pioneering Radial Root Cyclone technology. Increases suction and helps remove dirt and particles from your home.

5-year warranty and lifetime Dyson customer support.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!