Nomad launches buy one get one 50% off iPhone 15 case sale: Leather, wallet folios, more

Nomad is heading into the weekend with a new sale on its latest and oh-so-popular iPhone cases. Right now, there’s a buy one get one 50% off event that’s marking down all of the company’s covers. Applying code CASEOFF at checkout will score you any of the new iPhone 15 cases, as well as leather styles for previous-generation Apple handsets. You just have to add any two of the cases on this page to your cart and apply that aforementioned code to lock-in the savings. The 50% off will be applied to the more affordable of the two cases.

Year after year, Nomad makes some of the best leather covers around, and we just found that to be true once again with the new iPhone 15 series. That’s really where we’d recommend starting with today’s sale. You’ll be able to save on both of the in-house leather options as well as the more iconic Horween styles, with standard cases being joined by leather wallet folios and more.

In my hands-on review, I called the latest batch of Nomad leather cases FineWoven’s worst nightmare. The iPhone 15 covers really are just that good, and now you can score them for the second-best prices to date. There’s also more rugged sport cases with stylish hard plastic shells and more.

Here’s a breakdown of the cases, just remember you’ll need to buy two for the prices to drop.

More on the Nomad Leather iPhone 15 cases:

Quality, character, tradition: this case is for the leather fanatics. Built with our heritage vegetable tanned Horween leather, Modern Leather Case stylishly elevates the look and feel of your iPhone while offering rugged protection.

