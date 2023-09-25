Review: Nomad’s new iPhone 15 leather cases remain the best on the market

iPhone 15 is now here, and shoppers looking to pair their new handset with a leather case are going to be out of luck – at least if they plan on bringing home an official one from Apple. But why would you want to anyway, when Nomad is back with another edition of its popular leather case. Retaining its title of being 9to5Toys’ favorite leather iPhone case, we break down the experience below the fold.

A closer look at Nomad’s leather iPhone 15 cases

Nomad is back for its latest batch of cases for iPhone 15. While we’ll be looking at some of the other styles from the company in the near future, today it’s all about the signature leather stylings. Nomad’s bread and butter is decking out your devices with its premium leather builds, and the company is now back with some refreshed accessories to complement Apple’s latest.

These cases couldn’t come at a better time, either. iPhone 15 just hit store shelves on Friday, with the new FineWoven cases arriving right before. FineWoven is Apple’s answer to a carbon neutral future, and serves as the replacement to the brand’s usual leather accessories. Those covers have not launched with the best first impressions by any stretch of the imagination, leaving usual buyers of Apple’s leather cases to choose mediocrity or look elsewhere. And after spending some time with the new Nomad leather iPhone 15 cases this past weekend, I really hope they do look elsewhere.

Nomad isn’t changing all too much this year outside of just giving its covers a facelift for the new iPhone 15 shape. The cases still come in two different types of leather, with the company’s signature Horween usage being joined by an in-house brew of more affordable leather. They sell for $70 and $50 respectively, too. I was sent one of each, with the Rustic Brown style of Horween leather being joined by an English I Tan style of the standard hide.

I’ve been using both since they I got my iPhone 15 Pro on Friday and once again am impressed.

My main thought so far is that the standard leather iPhone 15 case from Nomad is already going to be enough for most shoppers. It’s plenty soft and comes three different designs, offering the premium feel that shoppers are expecting from Apple. But then there’s Horween leather version, which steps up to deliver an even more premium feel. Side by side, it’s definitely a lot softer of a build and has a level of polish that is far above what we’ve seen from first-party accessories in the past. It’s also a little more durable than the standard leather option.

I threw my phone in my purse for a weekend of errands around the city and found that the Horween case looked completely pristine after a few days of use. On the other hand, the standard leather Nomad iPhone 15 case had just a bit more wear. Nothing that blemishes the overall look, but enough to tell that someone had been using it.

Each of the new cases from Nomad arrive with rubber bumpers that help hold the leather backplates onto your device. This part of the cover is a bit softer than previous years, and pairs very nicely with the metal buttons. Everything from the sleep/wake button to the volume switches and Apple’s new Action button are made from the higher-end material, which completes Nomad’s quest to elevate the look and feel of your device. Oh, and MagSafe is standard on these, too.

One of the big reasons why Apple claims to have dropped leather from its lineup is to achieve carbon neutrality. The stakes are certainly higher for a multi-trillion dollar company, but it’s not like Nomad hasn’t been playing its part towards building a more sustainable world. The company has been offsetting its carbon emissions for the past three years and has no plans to stop. Here’s what it has to say about sustainability at large – which is further explored via Nomad’s site.

Since 2020, we have partnered with Climate Neutral to offset 100% of our carbon emissions. That includes emissions created from making and delivering our products, our supply chain, employee commuting, business travel, and utility bills. We are committed to reducing and offsetting our carbon footprint each year.

Apple’s ambitions to be truly carbon neutral are certainly commendable, but it’s not like buying a leather case is going to be mean you’re supporting a company who isn’t focused on sustainability.

9to5Toys’ Take

As more and more iPhone 15 owners look to fill the void of leather products being taken off Apple’s shelves with its own first-party accessories, Nomad is up to the task. If you’d have asked me in years past, I would have told you to skip the official solutions all-together, but now that’s not even an option. Nomad certainly does have something to gain with one less competitor in the space, but it’s not like this wasn’t already the best leather iPhone case on the market to begin with.

I’ve been checking out Nomad’s cases for the around a half decade, and year after year I remain impressed. I’ve seen how they patina over time, and with every new iPhone, I still find myself coming back to what has to be the most tried and true leather covers around. But that’s largely where I was mentally last year. Sorry to sound like a broken clock.

Where Nomad does break new ground is in the competition with other covers. Apple’s decision to completely nix leather from its stable wouldn’t be as bold if it actually had a solid alternative material. It just doesn’t look like FineWoven is going to be up to the task. Below you’ll find a photo of my Nomad case next to some of the Apple store’s display units. The results speak for themselves in my book.

So whether you find yourself disappointed by the promise of a FineWoven, or just want to pair your iPhone 15 with the best leather case around, there is only one answer. Get one of Nomad’s cases. The $50 standard leather offering is going to be fine for most, and anyone wanting a bit more premium experience will find splurging the extra $20 on the $70 Horween style won’t be disappointed.

