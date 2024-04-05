Pokémon’s new TCG Temporal Forces Booster Box drops each pack to $3 each: $105 (Reg. $130)

Amazon is now offering the Pokémon TCG Temporal Forces Booster Box for $104.90 shipped. This is a new all-time low from the $130 price tag we saw it debut with back at the end of March. It’s an extra $17 under the launch day deals we covered last month and saves you just under 20% on 36 packs of the latest expansion to the Pokémon TCG. I took a hands-on look at what’s new this time around, and then break it down below the fold.

The newest expansion to the Scarlet and Violet era of the trading card game is here. Pokémon Temporal Forces debuts as the 10th set from the 9th Generation of the franchise and comes packed with tons of new cards. There’s a total of 162 unique artworks and then an extra 56 secret rare versions to bring the total card count up to 218. It’s one of the smaller sets in recent memory.

This Booster Box comes with 36 packs of the new expansion set. Each one of those includes ten cards. As fun as the Elite Trainer Boxes can be for getting started with the Pokémon trading card game, these Booster Boxes give you the best value for trying to complete the set to find that one chase card everyone is hoping to pull. Today’s deal also means that each pack drops to just $2.91 each.

If you’re still not convinced, you can get the full rundown of the new expansion back in our launch coverage. It details what to expect from the set, our favorite cards, and some thoughts on the pull rates this time around.

More on the Pokémon TCG Temporal Forces Booster Box:

Ancient & Future Powers Endure! The ranks of Ancient and Future Pokémon continue to grow! Walking Wake ex breaks free of the past alongside Raging Bolt ex, while Iron Leaves ex delivers high-tech justice with Iron Crown ex. Outside Area Zero, Wugtrio and Farigiraf shift types as Tera Pokémon ex, and Pokémon Trainers everywhere prepare for the return of ACE SPEC cards with uniquely powerful effects. A rupture in time brings wild beasts and cyber visions to battle in the Scarlet & Violet—Temporal Forces expansion.

