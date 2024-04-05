SKIL PWR CORE 20V 4-tool combo kit lets you knock out DIY jobs around the house at $250

Best Buy is offering the Skil PWR CORE 20 Brushless 20V 4-Tool Kit for $249.99 shipped through the end of the day. Usually fetching $430, this particular combo package hasn’t seen very many discounts in the last year, with Best Buy only having seen one previous discount in February where costs were brought down to $300. We have seen a similar bundle go as low as $179 on Amazon, but it should be noted that it has some slight variations, with some tools being older models that do not function entirely the same, but the Amazon package does also include a second 2.0Ah battery. Today’s deal comes in as a 42% markdown off the going rate and lands at the Best Buy all-time low.

With this combo kit, you’ll have all you need to do it yourself – whether you’re a beginner or a power tool pro, you’ll be able to tackle jobs small to large. It features four tools: a 20V cordless drill driver that offers 177 pounds-per-square-inch, a 20V circular saw that reaches 4,500 RPM, a 20V reciprocating saw that gives up to 3,000 SPM, and a 300 lumen work light with 120-degree head rotation. You’ll also receive a 2.0 Ah battery and one 20V PWR JUMP charger that can give it a portion of juice in just five minutes for quick jobs or refill the battery 100% in 45 minutes.

If you’re planning to hop outside to clean off the winter grime, check out our past coverage of the deals for the Sun Joe SPX3000 14.5A 2,030 PSI Electric Pressure Washer. It features two 0.9L onboard detergent tanks to better tackle cleaning projects, as well as five interchangeable nozzles: zero degrees, 15 degrees, 25 degrees, 40 degrees, and a special soap nozzle. And head on over to our Green Deals hub to check out the deals on more electric tool brands, EVs, power stations, water heaters, and more.

SKIL PWR CORE 20 Brushless 20V 4-Tool Kit features:

4-Tool combo kit

Includes 20V brushless drill/driver, 20V brushless circular saw, 20V brushless reciprocating saw, 20V LED area light, 4.0Ah and 2.0Ah lithium-ion batteries, and PWR JUMP charger

20V Brushless cordless drill/driver

1/2-Inch drill/driver with variable-speed trigger (0-480/0-1800RPM)

20V Brushless cordless circular saw

6-1/2-Inch saw, with 24-tooth carbide blade, for fast clean cuts up to up to 2-13/32-in depth at 90 degrees, with bevel capacity up to 50- degrees

20V Brushless cordless reciprocating saw

Cordless saw with 1-1/8-in stroke distance (29mm)

20V LED area light

120-Degree head rotation and illuminates the work area for up to 16.5 hours in low mode

Longer run time and batter life

Industry leading PWR CORE 20 lithium-ion battery technology wraps each cell with cooling material to keep the battery powering on for 25% longer run time and 2X battery life

Power on the go

Plug in to the battery’s USB port wherever, whenever with PWR ASSIST mobile charging

Charges in 5 minutes

Auto PWR JUMP charges the battery in just 5 minutes, or 100% battery in 45 minutes (based on a 2.0Ah battery)

