Sun Joe’s 2030 PSI electric pressure washer cleans at 1.76 GPM for $129 (Reg. $169)

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe SPX3000 14.5A 2,030 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $129 shipped. It has spent the last year at or returning to $169, with the second half of 2023 seeing regular discounts, but never down farther than $159 – except for a short-lived drop to $110 in October during Prime Deals days. Since 2024 began, we’ve seen the same recurring discount to $129, with today’s deal coming in to repeat the trend as a 24% markdown off the going rate and returning costs to the fourth-lowest price we have tracked – $34 above the all-time low from 2022. Equipped with a 1,800W motor, this electric pressure washer is able to produce a 2023 max PSI and 1.76 GPM. It features two 0.9L onboard detergent tanks to better tackle cleaning projects, as well as Sun Joe’s total stop system that automatically shuts off the pump when the trigger is not engaged to conserve water and costs. It comes with five interchangeable nozzles: zero degrees, 15 degrees, 25 degrees, 40 degrees, and a special soap nozzle.

Sun Joe 2030 PSI 14.5A Electric Pressure Washer features:

[POWERFUL]: 14.5-Amp/1800-watt motor generates

[VERSATILE]: Tackle a variety of cleaning tasks: homes, buildings, RV’s, cars, trucks, boats, decks, driveways, patios, lawn equipment, and more. With two 0.9 L onboard detergent tanks, removable tanks carry and store different types of detergent to simultaneously tackle different cleaning projects.

[TSS (Total Stop System)]: Automatically shuts off pump when trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life.

[NOTE]: To ensure a fully functioning washer, please make sure all hoses and cleaner connections are properly and securely fastened.

