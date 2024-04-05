iPad Pro Magic Keyboard clearance starts from $190 (Reg. $299+) ahead of spring refresh

Woot is now discounting both of Apple’s official Magic Keyboards for 12.9- and 11-inch M2 iPad Pros. The larger of the models is taking the spotlight at $199.99 Prime shipped, with delivery running you $6 otherwise. This is down from its original $349 going rate and marks the best price we’ve seen in months. Today’s sale matches our previous mention from back in December, too. We fully cover what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review, while also offering some extra insight on today’s discount below the fold.

Designed for both of the latest iterations of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, including the new M2 and original M1 models, the Magic Keyboard arrives with the accessory’s signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support. There’s also a dedicated USB-C charging port on the side, so you don’t have to waste all of the higher-bandwidth features of the built-in Thunderbolt port on charging. The folio form-factor also houses a backlit keyboard and a trackpad, which elevate the iPadOS experience.

Today’s discount joins the price cut on the 11-inch Magic Keyboard. This smaller model is now also arriving at one of its best-ever prices thanks to a $110 discount from the usual $299 price tag, which delivers the same floating hinge design as the larger model at $189.99.

Today’s deals both arrive ahead of the new M3 iPad Pros and companion accessories expected to launch next month. As we detailed over at 9to5Mac, we’re expecting to see new models debut with OLED displays, which will also mean drastically higher price tags that start at $1,500 – not to mention more premium add-ons. Today’s discounts mean you can outfit an existing iPadOS experience at far less than the expected MSRPs of the upcoming models.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!