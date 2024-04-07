Razer’s Viper V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse just hit a new $97 all-time low at Amazon (Reg. $150)

Update: The deal below is back again and now even lower. You can land the Razer Viper V2 Pro HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $96.96 shipped – a new Amazon all-time low. The rest of the details are down below.

Amazon is now offering the Razer Viper V2 Pro HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $150 and still fetching as much directly from Razer, this is a solid $50 price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is available on the black and white models to deliver a new Amazon all-time low on both. You’re looking at “one of the lightest esports mice ever created” with a pro-grade 30K optical sensor to provide “best-in-class precision via flawless tracking performance.” The 90-million click lifecycle and 0.2ms actuation joins Razer’s HyperSpeed wireless connectivity standard for “lightning-fast, ultra-low-latency gaming” alongside a 90 hour battery life and on-mouse DPI controls. More details below. 

If you can make do with a wired model, Amazon is now offering a light deal on the Razer DeathAdder V3 Gaming Mouse down at $59.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is $10 or nearly 15% in savings and matching the best we have tracked since last May. While not quite as high-end or pro-grade as the model featured above, it will deliver that Razer experience at a much lower price tag. 

Check out this ongoing deal on Razer’s regularly $150 Huntsman Mini 60% Analog Optical Gaming Keyboard at $80 and then dive into our coverage of the brand’s latest streaming microphone solutions. The impressive new Seiren V3 Chroma is now up for sale at $130 alongside the latest version of the mini model at $60 – our hands-on impressions are waiting right here

Razer Viper V2 Pro HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

One of the lightest esports mice ever created and offers a level of speed and control favored by the world’s top esports pros. Best-in-class precision via flawless tracking performance on a wider variety of surfaces including glass. Improved 90-million click lifecycle with zero double-clicking issues and 0.2ms actuation provides reliability and speed built for esports. 

