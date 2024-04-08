Bosch’s Level 2 charging station gives your EV 60 miles of range every hour at $854 ($205 off)

Amazon is offering the Bosch Automotive EV400 Level 2 EV Charging Station for $854.05 shipped, after clipping the on-page 5% off coupon. Down from its $1,059 price tag, for the last few years this charging station has seen few discounts, usually clustered together in a short time period with long stretches at different rates. Today’s deal comes in as a solid $205 markdown off the going rate, and while it’s not the absolute lowest we’ve seen overall, it lands at the third-lowest price of the last two years.

Designed for easy installation and low maintenance, this home charging station comes compact yet powerful, with a 32A capacity that charges your vehicle at its maximum allowable rate (often at 60 miles per hour of charging) that is “six times faster than a standard EV cord.” You can install it indoors or outdoors without worry thanks to its weather-resistant build, and it features LED indicators providing a real-time charging status while its SAE J1772 charging connector is compatible with all makes and models of EVs sold in North America. It comes with a pre-installed NEMA 6-50 plug, and a NEMA 3R-rated enclosure for protection wherever you choose to install it. Requires a dedicated 50A, 240V circuit.

There are a few discounts on other EV charging stations worth a look, like the VEVOR Level 2 Electric Vehicle Charging Station that is still sitting at the $275 Amazon low. Designed to adapt to your home’s circuit power, this home charging station is able to identify and alter its output based on whether your home’s circuit can withstand its max charging power, providing an adjustable range of 0 to 40A. There’s also the Juicebox 48A Level 2 Hardwired EV Charger that provides up to 48A of power that automatically adjusts its output to the connected EV’s accepted levels for “up to 9x faster charging.” While it is still discounted to $529 for everyone, My Best Buy members can also get an additional $60 off, dropping it to $469.

And if you’re a Tesla driver, check out the on-going discount for the Tesla Wall Connector Level 2 EV Charger. Very rarely do we ever see Tesla chargers fall even a few dollars, so this $25 markdown is a refreshing change of pace. It employs a customizable output up to 48A of power that can give your EV up to 44 miles of travel range per hour of charging.

Bosch Automotive EV400 Level 2 EV Charging Station features:

Sleek, compact, weather-resistant EV400 Series Charging Station is made in the USA and offers Level 2 charging with the flexibility of simple plug-in installation just about anywhere you have a 50-Amp 240V receptacle – indoors or out

32-Amp (7.6kW) Level 2 output charges at most vehicles’ maximum allowable rate – up to 6 times faster than the standard cord-set provided with plug-in (PHEV) and battery (BEV) electric vehicles – for drastically reduced charge times

Industry standard J1772 connector ensures compatibility with ALL current and most older EVs sold in the USA including: BMW i3, Toyota Prius, Chevrolet Volt/Bolt, Ford C-Max/Fusion, Nissan LEAF, Tesla Model S/X (with Tesla supplied adapter), and more

NEMA 3R rated weather-resistant design allows for installation indoors or outdoors – safely charges in rain, snow, sleet, and ice or in the comfort of your own garage, using the industry maximum 25-foot cord

Automatic reset feature detects power interuptions and resumes charging as soon as power is restored, allowing you to rest easy knowing you’ll have a full charge when you need it

Mounts directly on a wall – quickly and easily with just 2 screws – near your existing 50-Amp 240V outlet, with a simple plug-in connection that allows you to start charging in mere minutes

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!