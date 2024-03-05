Bring the Juicebox 48A level 2 EV charger to your garage for $529 (Rare discount)

Best Buy is offering the Juicebox 48A Level 2 Hardwired EV Charger for $529 shipped. Down from its usual $589 price tag, this device has seen very few discounts over the years making this a rare opportunity. It spends most of the time sitting at its MSRP with occasional drops in $10 to $20 increments. Today’s deal comes in as a $60 markdown off the going rate and lands at the lowest price we have tracked. It even beats out Amazon’s website where it is still listed at its MSRP.

This EV charger provides up to 48A of power that automatically adjusts its output to the connected EV’s accepted levels for “up to 9x faster charging.” You can monitor, schedule, and adjust the power levels between 16A and 48A through the companion app, making this device a flexible solution for installations on electrical circuits ranging from 20A to 60A. You can also go hands-free by connecting it to your Amazon Echo, Alexa, or Google Home. Its SAE-J1772 connector ensures universal compatibility with all EVs on the market, including Teslas, and its weather-proof polycarbonate casing allows it to be installed indoors or outdoors without concern. Head below to learn more.

Best Buy also has a slightly cheaper option in the Juicebox 40A EV charger for $489, down from $549. This charger offers “up to 7x faster charging” with the same smart controls and features as the above model, including the capability to adjust its output to the connected EV’s accepted levels. The main difference aside for the amperage is the input wiring – where the above model is hardwired, this model instead sports a NEMA 14-50 plug, so you may have to purchase the appropriate adapter for your vehicle if you don’t already have one.

And if you’re a Tesla driver, check out the on-going discount for the Tesla Wall Connector Level 2 EV Charger. Very rarely do we ever see Tesla chargers fall even a few dollars, so this $25 markdown is a refreshing change of pace. It employs a customizable output up to 48A of power that can give your EV up to 44 miles of travel range per hour of charging.

Juicebox 48A Level 2 Hardwired EV Charger features:

Up to 9x faster chargingSpend less time waiting for your EV to charge and more time enjoying the drive.

WiFi connectivityMonitor and schedule charging with intuitive JuiceNet mobile app & web portal.

Convenient and stylish designDynamic LED lights display WiFi connectivity and charging behavior.

Smart grid savingsSchedule your charging times when rates are lower — making your electric vehicle even cheaper to drive. Qualifies for many local utility rebates and incentives.

NotificationsGet notified when your car is fully charged, set up a daily charging routine, or simply ask JuiceNet to remind you to plug in when life gets too busy.

Easy to Use and InstallQuick-release mounting bracket and built-in cable management make set up and daily charging a breeze.

Universal CompatibilitySAE-J1772™ connector ensures compatibility with all EVs on the market today and in the future, including Teslas with a commonly used adapter.

Cleaner DrivingOptimize charging times and participate in smart grid programs to reduce emissions

Earn Cash for Smart ChargingParticipate in the JuicePoints program to get paid for charging your electric car.

Manage LoadConfigure two or more JuiceBox charging stations to share a circuit.

