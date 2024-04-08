Hisense 65-inch 144Hz AirPlay mini-LED Google TV + $50 gift card now at $678, more

Amazon is now offering the Hisense 65-inch Class U7 Series mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV (65U7K) for $678 shipped. Now matched at Best Buy, both retailers are offering it at the discounted price alongside a $50 gift card for the official NBA store. Regularly $800, this is at least $120 in savings and, with the value of the gift card, is really more like $170 in savings. This is matching the best cash discount we have tracked at Amazon on this 2023 release, but is now even better with the bonus NBA credit. Head below for more details.

The U7 Series mini-LED full array local dimming Google Smart TVs feature up to 144Hz refresh rates alongside a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs, FreeSync Premium Pro (AMD Adaptive Sync) for smooth gaming, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR 10+, and Hybrid Log-Gamma. Also solid choices for fast action films and sports as well, you’ll find built-in Apple AirPlay 2 casting, Google Assistant voice command support, and an included voice remote.

You’ll find more details on the gift card promotion below:

Buy a qualifying Hisense ULED TV (U6K, U7K, U8K, U6N, U7N, U8N, UX) between April 8, 2024 and June 15, 2024 and receive a digital gift card code with a value of $50 for use on the NBA Store (https://store.nba.com/). Gift with purchase claim must be made within thirty (30) days of qualifying purchase date. While supplies last. Full terms apply.

Both of these discounted models are also eligible for the gift card above:

Hisense U7 Series ULED mini-LED Google Smart TV features:

ULED4K: Hisense’s proprietary ULED technologies boost color, contrast, brightness, and motion. This suite of patented hardware and software technologies delivers an engaging and completely unique picture that can only be delivered by Hisense.

Mini-LED with Hi-View Local Dimming: Mini-LED is the latest breakthrough in backlighting technology. By utilizing LED’s that are significantly smaller than traditional LED’s we are able to use many more LED’s to create a bright image that distributes the light more evenly for a uniform image across the screen.

Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut: Quantum Dot produces purer, richer, more brilliant and accurate colors than a regular LED TV. Creating over a billion color combinations bring vibrant images to life in a way non-QLED TVs can’t.

Dolby Vision️ Dolby Atmos️: Dolby Vision HDR * picture and Dolby Atmos sound are cinema technology for your home. They provide amazing realism you can see and hear in every scene.

144Hz Game Mode Pro: All the most advanced gaming tech, all in this TV. HDMI 2.1 inputs recognize gaming sequences to automatically adjust settings for smooth, uninterrupted play. The automatic low-latency mode (ALLM), 144Hz variable refresh rate (VRR) minimize input lag, screen jitter, and frame tearing.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!