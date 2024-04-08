KitchenAid’s metal 5.5-qt. Bowl-Lift Stand Mixers last a lifetime, now $170 off at $280 (Today only)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the KitchenAid 5.5-quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer down at $279.99 shipped. Available in Empire Red, Ink Blue, and Contour Silver at the discounted price, this model regularly fetches $450 and is now seeing a straight up $170 price drop for today only. Still up at full price directly from KitchenAid, this is matching our previous mention from last month and the best we can find. These retro-style steel mixers are known for their reliability and long-lasting life span, sometimes being passed down from generation to generation, and now’s your chance to save $170 on one. Head below for all of the details.

The solid metal build on the KitchenAid 5.5-quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer is joined by the included 5.5-quart stainless steel mixing bowl, a flat beater, dough hook, and a 6-wire whip. Ready to take your home baking setup to the next level, there are 11 speeds to choose from with a 3-point locking bowl for stability, the lift-stand mechanism to make dealing with heavy ingredient loads much easier, and the sweet retro-inspired aesthetics.

KitchenAid 5.5 quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer features:

Up your culinary caliber with 2x the power in the bowl than our Tilt Head Stand Mixer. Professional-style performance paired with a 3-point locking bowl provides you with stability for mixing heavy, dense ingredients. Designed with 11 distinct speeds, including 1/2 speed, you’ll have power and control from high to low, and everything in between. So no matter if you’re folding, kneading, mixing, shredding, or beating, the KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer is designed to take it all on. To amplify your creativity, explore 10+ stand mixer attachments, each with the power to open a world of untapped cooking techniques, experimentation and inspiration.

