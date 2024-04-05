Save a fortune on Amazon’s pet food and treats from $5 today: Jerky, dental chews, more

Amazon has now launched a limited-time sale event featuring a wide-selection of its in-house dog treats, food, deal chews, and more. The deals start from $5 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. We have detailed the value Amazon’s in-house pet treat and food brands can deliver year round previously, not to mention the fact that you can just have it all delivered with your Prime membership right to your door, and now’s your chance to save even more. Just remember to watch out for Subscribe & Save discounts on the individual listings pages. Even if you don’t plan on keeping the subscription, you can leverage the lower price tag and then cancel the subscription after your order ships anyway. All of the deals are waiting on this landing page and you’ll find some additional highlights waiting down below.

Amazon brand dog treat, and food, and more deals:

Pet owners might also want to check out some of the deals we are tracking on cleaning systems to keep the house tidy and pet hair-free as well:

Amazon Wag Soft & Tender American Jerky features:

Made in the USA; with the finest ingredients from around the world

American Turkey is the #1 ingredient

Soft and tender texture that is easier for your dog to chew and can be broken by hand

No added poultry by-products, no added hormones, no ingredients sourced from mainland China

No added grain, corn, soy or wheat. No added colors or artificial flavors

Feed as a treat; training aid or reward for your dog. Feed as a whole piece or break into half or smaller sized pieces

Net wt. 6 oz (170g) of turkey jerky dog treats in a resealable bag to preserve freshness

