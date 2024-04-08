meross’ HomeKit smart garage door remote returns to $35 low (Reg. $50), more from $21

The official meross Amazon storefront is offering its Smart Garage Door Opener Remote for $34.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $5 off coupon. This remote has kept around $50 for the first half of 2023, dropping sporadically over November and December’s holiday sales. We’ve already seen a few discounts since the new year began, with prices dropping to the $35 low a month ago and today’s deal coming in to repeat the savings as a 30% markdown off the going rate that returns it to the all-time low.

Designed to sync with Apple’s HomeKit ecosystem, as well as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings, this smart garage door remote gives you total control of your garage door with a simple press of a button on your smartphone or through voice commands. It can even send you notifications when it is activated or when it is left open too long or at too late of an hour using its “highly sensitive sensor” that is constantly monitoring its status. It comes compatible with most garage door openers made in the past 20 years and installation is fast and easy without any need for a separate hub. Head below to read more.

If you’ve been looking to upgrade to Matter-supported smart plugs inside your home or garage for a more unified setup, Amazon is currently offering the meross Matter Smart Plug Mini 2-packs for $20.99 Prime shipped, after clipping the on-page 30% off coupon. This item also has the option for 5% off in extra savings when purchasing two or more and using the promo code 4LJXFN6G at checkout. If you’re not concerned with having universal control, but still want to upgrade to smart plugs, you’ll find meross’ HomeKit-supported model at a discounted rate of $24 for the 3-pack, after clipping the on-page $6 off coupon, as well as $28 for a 4-pack, after clipping the on-page $10 off coupon and using the promo code TIBZO9EH at checkout for an additional 5% off. Like the Matter plugs above, the 4-pack also gets an additional 5% off when purchasing two or more.

For more smart home devices that you can elevate your home with, check out our recent coverage of the Eve Aqua Smart Water Controller that gives you full control of your sprinkler or irrigation system via the Eve app or Siri – and it even provides HomeKit support. You’ll also find Eve’s HomeKit-enabled LED Light Strip that is still 50% off. It’s a perfect solution to affordably upgrade any space with adjustable ambient lighting that produces up to 1,800 lumens of brightness and features full-spectrum white alongside RGB color combinations.

meross Smart Garage Door Remote features:

Remote Control: You can turn the garage door on/off from anywhere with internet access via the Meross app. To let in your family, guests, or couriers through the garage door while you are cooking or not at home. No monthly fee or any other subscription fee! Note: 2.4 GHz WiFi network support only.

Voice Control: You can control your devices hands free, just give voice commands to turn on/off the connected devices. Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Siri, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and CarPlay. Please scroll down and check the “Product guides and documents – User Manual” for more product information.

Compatibility Check: It is compatible with more than 200 brands. Please check whether your garage door model is in the compatibility list in “Product guides and documents-User Guide”. If you are not sure whether your garage door is compatible, you can do a compatibility test. If your garage door needs accessories to solve compatibility issues. please send us the information about your garage opener, we can ship the proper accessory for you, and make it works.

More Precise and Stable: It comes with a high sensitivity sensor that monitors the status of the garage door more accurately and the signal stays stable. And you can check the garage door open/ close operation records through the app. Stay alert by different notification modes such as garage door open/ close status, overtime notification, and overnight notification to remind you to close the garage door.

