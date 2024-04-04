Eve’s Aqua HomeKit water controller keeps sprinklers on schedule for return $100 low

B&H is offering the Eve Aqua Smart Water Controller for $99.95 shipped. Down from a $150 price tag, this device saw relatively few discounts over 2023, with the lowest among them occurring in early Christmas sales before falling again in the first week of the new year and then dropping further at the end of January. Today’s deal comes in to repeat this trend as a 33% markdown off the going rate that beats our previous mention by $13 and lands as a return to the all-time low. It even beats out Amazon’s higher $120 rate, as well as Eve’s website where it remains at its MSRP.

This smart device gives you full control of your sprinkler or irrigation system via the Eve app or Siri. It comes with HomeKit support, does not require a bridge or gateway network, and is fully compatible with Thread out of the box. You’ll be able to set schedules to automatically water your garden, with functions to keep track of how much water you’re using and an auto shut-off feature so you won’t have to eye your water meter constantly or worry about accidental flooding. It is also compatible with all popular hose systems and multi-channel water distributors like Gardena or Kärcher.

Eve Aqua Smart Water Controller features:

Eve Aqua requires iPhone or iPad with the latest version of iOS/iPadOS.

Control your sprinkler or irrigation system via the Eve app, Siri, or onboard button. Or effortlessly set up schedules that automatically water your garden independently of your iPhone and home network – even when you’re on vacation.

Say goodbye to watching the water meter or flooding your garden thanks to the auto shut-off function, and keep track of how much water your garden is consuming.

Compatible with all popular hose systems and multi-channel water distributors such as from Gardena or Kärcher, offers 7 watering periods. The battery-operated, weatherproof & UV resistant product was developed in Germany for maximum performance under all conditions. Our highly professional, multilingual product support team is also based in Germany and ready to assist.

HomeKit-enabled for unparalleled ease of use and advanced security; Get up and running in a flash with quick and easy set up and no need for a bridge or gateway; Joins your Thread network automatically (supports Bluetooth and Thread).

100% Privacy: No Eve cloud, no registration, no tracking. Local intelligence and direct communication without bridge or cloud dependency.

