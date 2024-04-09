Aqara debuts new Matter-enabled Motion and Light Sensor P2 with launch deal to $29

Aqara today is launching the new Motion and Light Sensor P2. It comes with a launch discount attached via the company’s official Amazon storefront and drops down to $28.89 shipped after you’ve applied code USMSP2SH at checkout. It normally sells for $34 and is marking the very first chance to save as well as a new all-time low on a new upgrade for your Matter and Thread smart home.

As I teased above, the real star of the show for this new motion sensor is the Matter support. It’ll connect to anything that supports the new standard over Thread, including Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant setups. The sensor can monitor motion as well as light. That lets it do everything from automating the lights to turning them on when someone enters a room, or even lighting up your home when the sun begins to set. Both of those attributes are exposed in your home automation platform of choice for crafting different routines or scenes.

Today’s new entry from Aqara is also one of the most affordable Matter motion sensors on the market. Even at its $34 MSRP, this is an excellent value for HomeKit setups in particular. We’d normally recommend the Eve Motion as our top pick, but that has a $45 going rate these days. The Philips Hue Motion Sensor is another favorite, and that model also is far more expensive than the new Aqara P2 sensor – and it doesn’t even have Thread!

More on the Aqara Motion and Light Sensor P2:

The Aqara Motion and Light Sensor P2 seamlessly integrates with the robust Matter platform and is compatible with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Samsung. Based on the Thread protocol, Sensor P2 provides enhanced connectivity, low-power consumption, high reliability and Low latency. Meanwhile, with the FFS feature, the Motion and Light Sensor P2 will allow for seamless connection with your home network through Amazon Echo devices.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

