EcoFlow’s 6-hour flash sale drops RIVER 2 Max power station with 60W solar panel to $489

It’s the sixth day of EcoFlow’s annual mega sale and the second of four scheduled 6-hour flash sales that are offering up options to maximize savings and ensure your preparedness at home, on the road, or out in the wilds. While the two minor offerings of free camping cups and 500 EcoCredits have already been sold out in the first few minutes of the flash sale’s opening, it is still offering the RIVER 2 Max Portable Power Station with a 60W solar panel for $489 shipped. Down from $608, this particular model and subsequent bundle doesn’t often get regular discounts like its counterparts, seeing the biggest drop to the $279 all-time low during Black Friday sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 20% markdown off the going rate that lands at the fifth-lowest price we have tracked.

The RIVER 2 Max power station offers up a 512Wh capacity and a total output of up to 500W (1000W peak). It can recharge in just one hour via a standard wall outlet, in 3+ hours depending on your connected solar panel, or in 8+ hours directly plugged into your car with the adapter. Through the EcoFlow app, you’ll be able to get real-time status updates, view your battery level, and customize power settings. It has 9 output ports to cover all your device-charging needs: four ACs, three USB-As, one USB-C, and one DC. Head below to read more.

This flash sale will only last for a total of six hours or as long as the limited supplies last, with the overall mega sale continuing through April 21 and taking up to $2,796 off a selection of the company’s power stations, bundles, and accessories. One important thing to note is that there are two more upcoming dates that are scheduled to have a similar 6-hour flash sales: April 14 and April 19, so mark them down in your calendars or keep your eyes peeled in our Green Deals hub to jump at this opportunity.

EcoFlow RIVER 2 Max Portable Power Station features:

Charge 0-100% in only 60 mins

Safe and reliable for 10 years of use

Charge without limits

Run up to 80% of essential appliances

Grab-and-go-power

Essential home backup with a 30ms switch-over mode

Power at your fingertips

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!