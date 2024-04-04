Save up to $2,796 on EcoFlow power stations, solar panels, more during annual mega sale

Spring is officially in swing, summer is on the way, and EcoFlow is here to celebrate the warmer days ahead by launching its annual membership mega sale that is taking up to $2,796 off a selection of the company’s power stations, bundles, and accessories. If you’re not already a member, simply create a free account on the company’s site to take advantage of the savings. The biggest discount amongst the bunch is on the bundle package for a DELTA Pro Portable Power Station, an expansion battery, two 220W solar panels, and a travelling case for your power station for just $5,099 shipped. Down from $7,895, we haven’t seen this comprehensive of a home backup bundle in any of the other sales EcoFlow has had recently, with the closest match being a similar bundle without the expansion battery for $2,799 during a 24-hour flash sale back in January. Today’s deal comes in as a 35% markdown off the going rate and lands as a new all-time low for this particular package.

The DELTA Pro boasts a 3,600Wh capacity (7,200Wh with the included expansion battery) that can be expanded further up to 25kWh. It is able to fully recharge in 1.8 hours with a 240V outlet and 2.8 hours with a 1,600W solar input power. You’ll be able to monitor and control the settings in real-time on the EcoFlow app via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth – you can even use it to break down your energy habits and customize your ongoing usage to fit your needs. It also offers 14 output options to cover all your appliance and device charging needs: five AC ports, four USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, two DC ports, and a car port. Head below to learn more.

EcoFlow power station discounts:

EcoFlow bundle discounts:

EcoFlow accessory discounts:

This membership mega sale will continue through April 21, taking up to $2,796 off these power stations, solar panels, expansion batteries, and accessories. One important thing to note is that, like the company’s other three big previous sales, there are four upcoming dates scheduled to have 24-hour flash sales that will increase savings to their absolute maximum rates by bundling certain items together. These flash sales are scheduled for later today, April 9, April 14, and April 19, so mark them down in your calendars or keep your eyes peeled in our Green Deals hub to jump at this opportunity.

DELTA Pro Portable Power Station features:

30% Tax Credit Could be Applied: You could apply for the Residential Clean Energy Credit for qualified solar electric property costs. Please check with your utility to verify eligibility & requirements for Residential Clean Energy Credit programs.

Maximum Output Flexibility: A single DELTA Pro unit packs a 3600W AC output, which can be expanded up to 4500W with X-Boost technology. You can even pair two units together to achieve 7200W. Power 99.99% heavy-duty devices at home, outdoors, or at work. With 15 output methods: 2*USB-A, 2*USB-A Fast Charge, 2*USB-C (100W), 5*AC Outlets, 2*DC Outlets, 1 car power output and 1 Anderson port, the solar power station grants the ability to power multiple devices at the same time.

X-Stream Fast Charging: Fully recharge the lifepo4 battery in 1.8 hrs with 240V outlets(3000W), 2.7 hrs with 1800W wall outlets or solar charged in 2.8 hours with 4*400W solar panels thanks to the industry-leading solar conversion efficiency of up to 23%. EcoFlow’s X-Stream charging technology isn’t just fast, it’s safe too with the battery management system.

5 Ways to Charge: Pick from EV station charging, solar, wall outlets, using the smart outdoor generator or via a car outlet. Faster than any other 3000 watt solar generator. Keep going for miles when your electric vehicle runs out of battery. Either at home or on the go, DELTA Pro will have you back on the road in no time.

