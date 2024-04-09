KeySmart’s Pro key organizer with item tracking down at $25 for limited-time (Up to 50% off)

The official KeySmart Amazon storefront is now offering its KeySmart Pro key organizer down at $24.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a Lightning deal so it will only be live through today or until the discounted stock runs dry. Regularly $50 directly from KeySmart, this model has fluctuated between $35 and full price over the last several months at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also lands on par with last year’s Black Friday listing. The pro model on sale here today is the Tile trackable version for keeping tabs on your keys – folks who would prefer the Apple Find My edition can score that one down at $38.24 shipped from the usual $45 going rate. Head below for more details.

The KeySmart Pro is a trackable key holder – the Tile and Find My versions are very much the same outside of the tracking platform. There is essentially a Tile item tracker built-in, which means you can both locate your misplaced keys from your phone and locate your phone from the key organizer. It neatly houses a built-in flashlight and up to 10 keys as well as the range of KeySmart multi-tool add-ons and a car key fob by way of the external key ring attachment.

If you’re set on key organization, be sure to check out the brand’s SmartCard. This Apple Find My card is designed to neatly slide into your wallet and provide Apple’s item location technology to make sure you can track down your cash, bank cards, and ID in case you misplace them. Wireless charging-ready, it is one of the more elegant models on the market I have tested out yet (hands-on review inbound soon).

KeySmart Pro features:

The KeySmart Pro makes your keys compact and organized. Truly, your most advanced and smart ring EDC mate available today. It is not only the top keychain organizer for men, but also the top choice key holder keychain for women. The KeySmart Pro is the first ever smart keys organizer that features the top-selling Tile Smart GPS Tracking and Locator Technology. These smart keychains for men act like Tile keychain trackers that help you locate your misplaced keys or track them on a map, all from the free Tile app on your phone! The KeySmart Pro is not just a compact key holder keychain organizer, but a smart key organizer.

