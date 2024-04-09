Secure your entire outdoor space: Blink Outdoor 4 smart cam 3-pack down at $150 ($110 off)

Just after getting a chance to go hands-on with the All-new Blink Mini 2 that starts at $40, Amazon is running a notable price drop on the latest-generation Blink Outdoor 4 (4th Gen). You can now score a 3-pack down at $149.99 shipped. Regularly $260, you’re looking at 42% in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s sizable $110 in savings is matching our previous mention, landing on par with the best we have tracked this year at Amazon and coming within $15 of the Black Friday all-time low. Now at $50 a pop, this is 50% off the regular $100 these cameras go for. All of the details are down below.

While you can score the All-new Blink Mini 2 with the weather-resistant adapter for use outside, the Blink Outdoor 4 delivers a higher-end experience specifically made to handle the conditions out in your yard. The wire-free smart security camera delivers 1080p HD live view feeds to your phone, infrared night vision, and two-way audio alongside two-year battery life (replaceable AA batteries), and enhanced motion detection – “be alerted to motion faster from your smartphone with dual-zone, enhanced motion detection.”

You can get a complete breakdown of the user experience on the All-new Blink Mini 2 right here. Just be sure to also head over to our smart home deal hub for more offers including meross’ HomeKit smart garage door remote and Eve’s new Flare portable HomeKit smart lamp with Thread at 20% off the going rate, among others.

Blink Outdoor 4 features:

Outdoor 4 is our fourth generation wire-free smart security camera that helps you protect your home inside and out right from your smartphone.

See and speak from the Blink app — Experience 1080p HD live view, infrared night vision, and crisp two-way audio.

Two-year battery life — Set up yourself in minutes and get up to two years of power with the included AA lithium batteries.

Enhanced motion detection — Be alerted to motion faster from your smartphone with dual-zone, enhanced motion detection.

Person detection — Get alerts when a person is detected with embedded computer vision (CV) as part of an optional Blink Subscription Plan (sold separately).

Save and share clips — Choose to store events in the cloud with a free 30-day trial of the Blink Subscription Plan or locally with the Sync Module 2 (included) plus a USB drive (sold separately).

Works with Alexa — Connect to an Alexa-enabled device to engage live view, arm and disarm your system, and more using your voice.

