Rest your shiny new M3 iMac on Twelve South’s Curve Riser stand at $36 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is now offering the Twelve South Curve Riser Monitor Stand for $36.01 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. This matte white shelf now drops from its usual $80 going rate to the second-best price of the year. We saw it go for less back in January, but now it’s $35 off and beating our previous mention by an extra $5. This is only the third price cut of the year, too!

Whether you just picked up one of Apple’s new M3 iMac or have an existing model that could use a bit more love, both lack height adjusting features out of the box. Curve Riser enters to help save the day by elevating any display – even ones not made by Apple – a few inches off the desk with a sleek aluminum design. There’s also a built-in shelf that will help you stow away Thunderbolt hubs and other accessories.

As far as the latest Mac accessory from Twelve South goes, we recently saw the company debut an entirely new addition to its lineup. The new BookArc Flex vertical MacBook stand arrives with a chromed finish and unique one-size-fits-all design that lets it support your MacBook with its own body weight – whether it’s a 13-inch M3 Air or one of the newer 16-inch M3 Pros. We take a closer look at the whole experience in our hands-on review, too.

Twelve South Curve Riser features:

Curve Riser is a premium metal stand inspired by Curve for MacBook. This sleek, fixed-height stand showcases and elevates your iMac, iMac Pro or external display to a more comfortable viewing height. The convenient storage shelf holds hard drives, hubs or personal items. The metal shelf’s ventilated design allows for optimal airflow for devices such as audio interfaces or even a Mac Mini. Elevate the look and comfort of your workspace with Curve Riser.

