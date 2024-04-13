Burton Goods up to 35% off this weekend only: Leather Apple Watch bands return to all-time lows, more

Update: While the Burton Goods spring sale has now ended, the brand is offering up to 35% off for this weekend only using code AW35 at checkout. One real highlight here is on its Apple Watch leather bands (it is one of the items seeing the full 35% discount), but there is plenty more where those came from.

We are now tracking some big-time price drops on Burton Goods’ handcrafted leather Apple gear accessories. The brand relaunched at the top of the year with loads of new leather MacBook, iPhone, and iPad cases as well as its range of Apple Watch straps, and it has now launched a new sitewide sale that’s offering up to 35% off everything – that means you’re looking at some of the best prices across the board on every single item. All of the details are down below.

Burton Goods Spring Sale – 35% off sitewide

Burton Goods (formerly Pad & Quill) has now launched its Spring Sale offering up to 35% off everything it sells. While we did see 20% price drops across the board to celebrate the launch of the new brand a few months ago, as well as a couple short-lived 30% offers on select items, today’s sale is the best yet.

At prices like these, you’re looking at new all-time low pricing on just about everything the brand sells. That includes the new military pilot-style Apple Watch strap we featured as well as its gorgeous 2-in-1 leather MagSafe iPhone Pocket Book we went hands-on with.

One highlight here is the brand’s Heritage Leather Apple Watch Strap that drops from the regular $80 price tag down to $51.97 shipped. This is well below the best price we have tracked yet and a great chance to outfit your Apple Watch with a premium, handcrafted leather strap. It comes in four colorways (Walnut, Amber Brown, Onyx Black, and Deep Sea Blue) and offers compatibility with Apple Watch Ultra and the standard Apple Watch models (sizes: 49, 45, 44, 42mm). Made of American full-grain leather, it features 316L stainless steel solid-bar hardware and a soft, durable leather lining.

Browse through the entire Burton Goods site for a closer look while everything is at the lowest prices yet.

Burton Goods Heritage Leather Apple Watch Strap features:

This beautiful 26mm wide leather Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch strap is not just an accessory; it’s a statement piece that resonates with the core values of Burton Goods: the pursuit of beauty, meticulous craftsmanship, and a legacy of enduring reliability. Our artisans carefully select the finest full-grain leather to create a strap with a rich texture and timeless look. The detailed strong stitching adds to its durability and aesthetic appeal. We are utilizing 316L stainless steel hardware to ensure years of loyal companionship.

