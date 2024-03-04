Burton Goods launches new leather military pilot-style Apple Watch band at 30% off

While Burton Goods (formerly Pad & Quill) is now offering 20% off your first order sitewide with FIRST20, it has just unveiled the latest addition to its Apple Watch collection with the new Pilot Leather Strap. Now available in a Bourbon Brown or an Onyx Black colorway, it is compatible with Apple Watch Ultra and the standard models with a sizable launch deal ahead of shipping later this month. You can get a complete breakdown on the rest of the newly launched Burton Goods leather Apple accessory collection right here and more details on how to score 30% off the new Pilot Leather Apple Watch Strap below.

New Burton Goods Pilot Leather Apple Watch Strap

Following the design ethos of the former Pad & Quill lineup, Burton Goods is pulling from the “relentless spirit of World War II pilots” for its new unique B-Uhren-style band. “The durable rivets, a trademark feature of the original B-Uhren style bands, not only enhance the rugged elegance but also ensure your timepiece stays secure even in the most vigorous circumstances, reminiscing those thrilling mid-air battles.”

Studded with durable rivets, the new Pilot Leather Apple Watch Strap is crafted from full-grain leather with 316L solid bar stainless steel Apple Watch adapters that provide a “high-strength, corrosion-resistant” connection to your Apple wearable. That’s on top of the robust stitching that not only “reinforces durability but also beautifully contrasts the leather, amplifying its vintage allure.”

Features at a glance:

NEW COLOR – Bourbon. A Rich deep amber brown that’s reminiscent of a dark aged whiskey.

Fits the Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch

Compatibility: 42, 44mm, 45mm, 49mm Apple Watch’s

Luxuriously strong full-grain leather

Durably soft leather lining

Rivet reinforced for strength

UV-resistant stitching

Regularly $100, the new Burton Goods Pilot Leather Apple Watch Strap will now drop to $69.99 shipped in the cart when you apply code PILOT20 at checkout. This will take an additional $20 off the already discounted band.

Be sure to check out our hands-on review of Burton Goods’ gorgeous leather MagSafe iPhone Pocket Book as well.

