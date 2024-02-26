Tested: Burton Goods’ gorgeous leather MagSafe iPhone Pocket Book delivers two cases in one

Today we are taking a hands-on look at the new Burton Goods leather iPhone wallet case. As some 9to5Toys readers will know, Burton Goods rose out of the ashes of the now defunct Pad & Quill brand to deliver a fresh take on beautiful, handcrafted leather Apple gear accessories. The brand launched a fresh batch of leather goods to dress up your MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and iPhones in style, and it is now time to take a closer look at the Burton Goods Modern Pocket Book Wallet Case as part of the latest Tested with 9to5Toys entry.

You’re reading Tested with 9to5Toys, where we explore everyday tech essentials that make life a bit easier. Browse through our entire guide for all of the latest reviews, and sound off in the comments below if there’s something you’d like to see featured.

Hands-on with the Burton Goods Modern Pocket Book Wallet Case

The Burton Goods MagSafe Modern Pocket Book Leather Wallet Case is made of a combination of full grain leather with gorgeous marine-grade, UV-resistant nylon stitching and a sort of fabric-like treatment on the inside of the wallet side of things.

The whole case, which is available for iPhone 13 through 15 series pro models, is a 2-piece design. The outer wallet folio magnetically attaches to a more traditional leather case that can snap in and out – a particularly smart design choice if you ask me, allowing it to easily be used with MagSafe chargers and like. You’ll also find a magnetic strap around the outside to hold the whole thing together.

The Burton Goods Modern Pocket Book Wallet Case is available for iPhone 13, 14, and 15 (both Pro and Pro Max) at $99.95. But if you’re quick, your total will drop to $79.99 in the cart as part of its Grand Opening sale. It is available in three leather colorways: Mahogany, Deep Amber, and Onyx Black.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Designed to perfectly fit iPhone 15 Pro

Full-Grain leather, all-in-one iPhone case and wallet

Fully removable iPhone shell, with ultra-strong magnetic security

ultra-strong magnetic security MagSafe compatible

French-hemmed seams

Magnetic tab keeps phone and wallet closed

Luxurious full-grain American leather

Leather ages beautifully with a rich patina

Marine-grade, UV-resistant, nylon stitching

Fully accessible ports and cameras

Designed to carry 4-6 credit cards

9to5Toys’ Take:

The Burton Goods Modern Pocket Book Wallet Case for iPhone 15 Pro pulls from much of the design approach found in the former Pad & Quill cases, taking all of the best features of those legacy covers and adding a few key enhancements for an even better experience this time around.

The brand is once again offering up a few different color options crafted from its high-quality genuine leather alongside the visible stitch detailing that delivers on that old school look I am personally a big fan of.

These are the sorts of cases that look like they could have been made many years ago, a sort of vintage, old world charm we don’t see on most of the best modern leather cases. And this, alongside the magnetic action (more on this below) and the high-quality material choices, is what really separates the Burton Goods offerings from other major players in the leather space. Just about all of our favorite leather options out there present a more sleek and thin sheath of leather, but Burton has opted for this sort of thick, traditional stitched leather vibe without delivering an overly bulky case – you really feel like you’re holding a real piece of leather here, I mean you can smell it the second you open the box, and I love that.

As opposed to the design we saw on some of the legacy Pad & Quill wallet cases where the internal case was permanently attached to the folio-style wallet, Burton has gone fully magnetic here and it’s a great choice. In other words, this is sort of like a 2-in-1 design – there’s an internal leather case that wraps your smartphone like any other traditional cover that then snaps magnetically into the external leather wallet. This means you can rock the Burton case with or without the wallet part, as well as easily remove the outside to drop your phone onto MagSafe chargers and the like without needing to remove the internal case. Perfect.

Beyond that, there isn’t really much to complain about – it looks great, fits perfectly, the magnets are super strong, and it offers notable versatility for folks that don’t always want the wallet piece of the design. There, perhaps, could have been all metal button covers here, but the rubber treatment is soft to the touch of works perfectly. I might have preferred an all leather internal case, one without the black frame showing through at all, but I don’t dislike the look of it as is.

In the end, the Burton Goods Modern Pocket Book Wallet Case for iPhone 15 Pro is one of the best wallet-style iPhone 15 cases I have tested out in a while – it would landed in our roundup of the best iPhone 15 cases of the year if it had released in time for it. Anyone interested in truly beautiful leather treatments and can make use of a wallet case like this should consider this cover – it offers some of the best of both worlds and looks really pretty doing it.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!