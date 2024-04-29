Bella Pro 10.5-quart 5-in-1 indoor grill and air fryer returns to $80 low in 1-day sale (Reg. $150)

For today only, Best Buy is offering the Bella Pro 10.5-quart 5-in-1 Indoor Grill and Air Fryer for $79.99 shipped. Down from its usual $150 price tag, we’ve already seen four of these 1-day deals for this appliance over at Best Buy since the new year began, all of them dropping costs to the $80 low. Today’s deal is no different, coming in as a 47% markdown off the going rate that gives you a solid $70 in savings and returns costs to the all-time lowest price we have tracked.

This 1,700W appliance gives you a large 10.5-quart capacity that can cook enough food to feed up to 12 people by utilizing 5-in-1 functionality: you can air fry, grill, roast, dehydrate, and toast. It features a temperature range up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and eight preset cooking modes that you can access on its digital touchscreen, sporting options for pizza, fish, bread, shrimp, chicken, steak, French fries, and dehydrating. The included, removable non-stick pan and crisping tray are also PFOA-free, making cleanup as easy as it is free from unhealthy chemicals.

Be sure to check out the ongoing deal for the Breville Barista Express Impress Espresso Machine that is down at $720. It delivers Breville’s smart dosing system that “automatically calculates and adjusts the level of fresh coffee for the perfect dose, every time” – with loads of other features to upgrade your coffee routine as well. If you tend to make a mess on your floors before, during, or after cooking and would love an autonomous helper for the more annoying aspects of home care, check out the eufy Clean X9 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop with Auto-Clean Station that is still $300 off. You can also head over to our Home Goods hub for more of the best deals on kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Bella Pro 10.5-quart 5-in-1 Indoor Grill and Air Fryer features:

5-in-1 indoor grill and air fryerYour go-to appliance: Air Fry, Grill, Roast, Dehydrate, and Toast.

Grilling year roundHigh-heat grill function with adjustable temperature up to 500°F is perfect for searing and char-grilled marks.

8 preset cooking functionsPizza, Fish, Bread, Shrimp, Chicken, Steak, Fries and Dehydrating.

Large capacity10.5-qt. capacity feeds up to 12 people.

Includes accessoriesPFOA-free, non-stick cooking pan and crisping tray.

Guilt-free cookingUp to 80% less fat than traditional frying.

Convenient windowLarge, easy view window and interior light.

Fast heatingPowerful 1700-watt system for fast heating.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!