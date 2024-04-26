Breville’s Barista Express Impress espresso machine falls to new $630 low (Reg. $895)

Amazon is offering the Breville Barista Express Impress Espresso Machine for $629.97 shipped, after clipping the on-page $265.02 off coupon. Down from a $895 price tag, this appliance has only seen two previous discounts since the start of the new year, with both repeating to the same former $720 low. Today’s deal comes in to take things further as a 30% markdown that beats our previous mention by $90 and lands at a new all-time low.

Upgrade your coffee routine while refreshing your kitchen arsenal with this fully-automatic machine that features Breville’s smart dosing system that “automatically calculates and adjusts the level of fresh coffee for the perfect dose, every time.” Its Impress puck system gives you manual controls for easy-to-do espresso making, while its assisted tamping function has a 7-degree “barista twist” finish and consistent 10kg of pressure for a clean and polished puck surface. The integrated conical bean grinder provides 25 different settings for your preferred extraction and flavor outcomes, as well as a built-in steam wand for professional foamy pillows atop your lattes and cappuccinos.

Breville Barista Express Impress Espresso Machine features:

The Barista Express Impress espresso machine delivers third wave specialty coffee at home, featuring the Impress puck system for manual espresso making made easy

INTELLIGENT DOSING: The smart dosing system automatically calculates and adjusts the level of fresh coffee for the perfect dose, every time

PRECISION MEASURMENT: This smart system auto corrects the next dose, taking the guesswork out of manual espresso making

ASSISTED TAMPING: Replicating the action of a professional barista, assisted tamping features 7 degree “barista twist” finish and consistent 10kg of pressure, for a polished puck surface and clean tamp face

25 GRIND SETTINGS: Integrated conical burr grinder with 25 grind settings to fine tune your grind size for the desired extraction and flavour outcome

THERMOCOIL HEATING SYSTEM: The Thermocoil system with PID control precisely controls temperature, flow rate and contact time, for great tasting coffee

