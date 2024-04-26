Anker’s self-washing Clean X9 Pro robot vacuum and mop hits new $600 low ($300 off)

Anker’s spring sale will be ending in a few days, and since our last coverage, we’ve noticed some price drops on major autonomous cleaning units, like the eufy Clean X9 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop with Auto-Clean Station for $599.99 shipped, after using the on-page promo code WSPEV28THQAQ at checkout for $300 off. Normally $900, it saw a few discounts over 2023 since its release back in July, with the majority of them falling to the same $650 low – especially during Black Friday and Christmas sales. Today’s deal comes in as an even better 33% markdown off the going rate, giving you $300 in savings and landing at a new all-time low that beats its Black Friday and Christmas rates. You’ll find this price matched over at Amazon as well.

The eufy Clean X9 Pro combines 5,500Pa of suction power with dual-rotating mop heads for a more versatile and reliable cleaning experience. It has a built-in AI-supported camera system that allows it to maneuver your home for the most efficient cleaning paths as well as avoid everyday household objects like furniture, socks, slippers, and wires. It also includes an auto-clean station that automatically cleans and dries the mop heads after it has finished with its tasks, giving you a more autonomous experience. You’ll also find two bundle options available for this model as well: the first includes two bottles of floor cleaning solution for $616, after using the on-page promo code WS24x9probundle for $310 off, while the second includes an accessories kit with spare brushes, rollers, and pads for $625, after using the same on-page promo code for an additional $310 off.

Other notable eufy robot vacuum and mop discounts:

Notable eufy 24-hour lightning deals:

If you’re hoping for something far more advanced, check out the ongoing deal for Roborock’s newest S8 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum & Mop with RockDock Ultra that is sitting at its all-time lowest price. There’s also a number of Aiper’s autonomous pool cleaners on sale over at Amazon as well, with the all-new Scuba S1 model having just fallen to a new low price. And be sure to also head over to our Home Goods hub for all the other best deals on kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Anker eufy Clean X9 Pro CleanerBot features:

Adaptive Pressure Mopping with Dual Rotating Mops: Pentagonal mops spin at 3 rotations per second with 1 kg of adaptive pressure to easily remove tough dirt and stains on hard floors.

Auto-Clean Station with 40°C (104°F) Heated Drying: When vacuuming and mopping is finished, the Auto-Clean Station washes and dries the mops to lingering odors.

12 mm Auto-Lift Mop: Effortlessly clean hard floors and carpets with an automatic mop that lifts 12 mm when carpet is detected for whole-home cleaning.

5,500 Pa Strong Suction: The powerful vacuum system effortlessly picks up dust, dirt, pet hair, and crumbs, leaving your carpets and floors exceptionally clean after just one pass.

Accurate AI.See Detection: Avoid common household objects, including wires, slippers, and furniture with 3D ToF sensors and an AI-camera built with privacy and security in mind. Automatic App Reminders: After 10 hours of cleaning, the app reminds you to empty X9 Pro’s dust bin manually so you’ll never forget.

