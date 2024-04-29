iPad Air 5 clearance lands at $400 in 1-day sale ahead of May Apple event (Save $199)

Reg. $599 $400
iPad Air 5 Favorite Things

We know that new iPads are coming next week, but in the meantime, Best Buy is clearing out Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad Air 5 with a 1-day discount. Right now, you can score the Wi-Fi 64GB model at $399.99 shipped in several colors. This is $199 off the usual $599 going rate and a match of the all-time low for only the second time. The newer iPad Air 6 might get some minor upgrades, but that’s nothing compared to the value of today’s deal.

Bringing all of the M1 power to a more affordable form-factor, Apple’s iPad Air 5 is an even better value with some savings attached. It notably features 10.9-inch Retina display, with True Tone, P3 wide color, and an antireflective coating being applied to the canvas. 

Apple Pencil 2 support is of course onboard, alongside other stables in the iPadOS lineup like Touch ID in the power button and a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera comes backed by Center Stage support. And before you say that the 64GB of storage is too little for Final Cut Pro, the USB-C support means you can plug in and edit right off an SSD. Learn more about iPad Air 5 over in our coverage at 9to5Mac.

Today’s offer lands before Apple is expected to refresh much of the iPad lineup this spring. But if getting a better deal is more important than having the absolute latest and greatest, today’s discounts from $400 are hard to ignore. The latest rumors with the iPad Air 6 is slated to include a bigger camera bump, a landscape front-facing camera, and the potential for a mini-LED display. There will likely be the new M3 chip powering the package, but all of that might not be worth the extra cash to you – which is where today’s deal comes into play.

All of this week’s other best deals are now just beginning to go live over in our Apple guide.

iPad Air 5 features:

iPad Air. With an immersive 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. The breakthrough Apple M1 chip delivers faster performance, making iPad Air a creative and mobile gaming powerhouse. Featuring Touch ID, advanced cameras, blazing-fast 5G and Wi-Fi 6, USB-C, and support for Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil (2nd generation).

