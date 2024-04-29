Samsung just brought back its Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with upgraded specs, now $250

Reg. $330 $250
graphical user interface

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) tablet for $249.99 shipped. This drops the Wi-Fi 64GB configuration down from its usual $330 price tag for the very first time. Samsung just announced the refreshed tablet earlier in the month as an Amazon exclusive, and now the retailer is taking $80 off to deliver a new all-time low. The higher-capacity 128GB model is also on sale for $80 off, now dropping to $319.99 from its usual $400 going rate. Today’s offer is a notable chance to save on one of the more tried and true Android tablets around, and we explore just why below the fold.

Not to be confused with the original model that launched back in 2020 or its predessor from 2022, this more recent iteration from Samsung was just updated with some new tricks up its sleeve. The third time does in fact seem to be the charm, as Samsung is back with another take on the same form-factor as before. There’s a metal housing surrounding the 10.4-inch touchscreen display.

The biggest change, however, for the Galaxy Tab S6 is the new Exynos 1280 chip that upgrades the previous Snapdragon 720G chip. Shipping with Android 14 out of the box, other features like the included S Pen make this a mid-range solution to Samsung’s higher-end offerings. Over at 9to5Google, we take an even closer look at what’s new.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features:

The included S Pen makes it easier than ever to write notes and personalize photos and videos, all without needing to charge. The S Pen attaches magnetically right to your tablet and is always ready to go. Take this sleek, lightweight tablet anywhere. Its slim design slips right into your bag and comes in your choice of stylish colors. A vivid, crystal clear display draws you into content while dual speakers with sound by AKG supply spacious Dolby Atmos surround sound. 

