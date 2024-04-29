Save $4,000 on Infinity’s fully comprehensive Riage 4D massage chair at $2,999 for today only

For today only, Best Buy is offering the Infinity Riage 4D Massage Chair for $2,999 shipped. Down from its usual $6,999 price tag, with an even higher $8,499 MSRP direct from Infinity, this model of massage chair has seen far fewer (almost non-existent) discounts compared with some of the other models under the brand. Since the start of the new year this model has been untouched by any price cuts, with today’s deal coming in to remedy that as a massive 57% markdown off the going rate that gives you $4,000 in savings and lands at a new all-time low.

The Infinity Riage provides two levels of zero-gravity recline while also being packed with a full-body massage experience into one comprehensive package to combat muscle fatigue, stiffness in joints, and more. It features 4D rollers that massage up to down, side to side, as well as in and out – with an L-track roller that travels from your neck to your tailbone, and down into your hamstrings as well. It has built-in heat therapy for your lower back alongside foot and calf rollers to soothe your aching feet.

You’ll have 10 preset programs to choose from, while also allowing you to customize your ideal massage – all done through the full-color, menu-driven LCD remote or on your phone through the companion app. Like some of the other massage chairs we’ve covered, you won’t have to worry about body size differences for the different people in your home either, as its system automatically detects and adjusts to the unique measurements of whichever user is sitting in it. And while you relax, you’ll also be able to listen to your favorite tunes, audiobook, or podcast through its surround sound speakers that support Bluetooth connectivity. Head below to learn more.

If you’ve been wanting to upgrade your space, especially with more smart home capabilities for easier living, be sure to check out the ongoing deals for Linkind’s Matter smart plug 2-packs and 4-packs that have returned to their all-time lows. There’s also the ongoing deals on a variety of meross smart devices, like the Interconnected Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector Combo. It is designed to provide full coverage of your home by wirelessly connecting with up to 11 other detectors, keeping you updated through its multiple alert modes, LED indicators, or with its loud siren. You can also head over to our smart home hub for more ideas and ways to bring your space further into the twenty-first century.

Infinity Riage 4D Massage Chair features:

Zero GravityThe most benefit position with the least amount of pressure on your spine to get a massage in.

Lumbar heatHeat on lower back

Four wheel massage mechanismRollers run up and down your back to provide deep tissue massage.

Foot RollersFoot rollers for reflexology

Full body air bag compressionAir bags ecompass all part of the body to give ompression therapy and increase blood flow.

Adjustable massage intensityAble to increase and decrease air bag intensity.

L track massageThe rollers massage you from you neck past your tail bone and into your hamstrings

Bluetooth enabledConnect with phone or tablet to play music

Space saving technologyAllow the chair to be placed 3 inches form the wall and it will move forward to provide enough space for reclining.

4d massage mechanismthe rollers are able to massage up/down and side to side and also in and out so the user can have deep tissue or soft tissue massage.

