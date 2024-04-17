meross wireless smoke and CO detector hits new $21 low (Reg. $43), more smart devices from $20

The official meross Amazon storefront is offering its Interconnected Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector Combo for $21.49 shipped. Down from its $43 price tag, it saw a few discounts over the last year, with Christmas sales seeing the biggest price cut to $29. Today’s deal comes in as a massive 50% markdown off its going rate that beats our previous mention by $8 and lands at a new all-time low. This smoke and carbon monoxide detector is designed to provide full coverage of your home by wirelessly connecting with up to 11 other detectors, keeping you updated through its multiple alert modes, LED indicators, or with its loud siren. It features a user-friendly LCD screen that gives you real-time data like the CO levels (from 30 to 999 PPM), battery status, and even operational updates as they become available.

More meross smart devices seeing discounts:

And for more smart home upgrades, check out our coverage of the ongoing 50% off deal on the vac 2 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo. It features a powerful 3,000Pa of suction power alongside its unique oscillating mopping system that can tackle the most stubborn of dried-on stains on your hard floors. It also has visual navigation technology and 3D obstacle avoidance for getting around in the most efficient manner possible. You’ll also find more Yeedi models that are seeing discounts in the same post. And when you’re finished, head over to our smart home hub for more ideas and ways to bring your space further into the twenty-first century.

Wireless Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector features:

【Latest U.S. Smoke Detection Standards】With the newest photoelectric tech, meross combination smoke & CO alarm ensures more accurate and reliable detection of smoke and fire events than others. Free from annoying false alarms caused by cooking or steam from showers.

【Solid and Lasting Protection】Equipped with 3 AA replaceable batteries, meross smoke and CO detector ensures uninterrupted safeguarding, even during power outages. With a remarkable 10-year lifespan, this detector offers both economic and practical benefits.

【User-Friendly LCD Screen】Real-time CO levels (30-999 PPM), battery status, and operational updates are displayed on this smoke and CO alarm. Stay informed and take control with our user-friendly interface. A low battery alert ensures timely battery replacement.

【Enhanced Safety with Multiple Alert Modes】meross combination detector includes an 85 dB buzzer, LCD display, and LED indicators. The loud siren ensures even the heaviest sleeper is awakened, while the flashing red light and clear icons on the LCD screen provide visual cues for prompt action.

