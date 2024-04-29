Breathe new life into Series X|S with Seagate’s 2TB Expansion Card at $230, more from $70

Both Best Buy and Amazon are giving Xbox gamers one of the best chances of the year to upgrade their Series X|S consoles with a notable price drop on the Seagate 2TB Storage Expansion Card at $229.99 shipped. Carrying a regular price of $400 at Best Buy, this model more typically sells for $280 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we have tracked there all year. Today’s deal is $16 under our previous mention and is currently sitting at the best price we can find. While we have seen it go for less, today’s offer on the 2TB variant is joined by a $139.99 offer on the 1TB for folks that don’t need as much extra storage space – it has solid for closer to $150 or $160 over the last several months. Head below for more details.

The Seagate Storage Expansion Cards are, alongside the WD_Black C50, the only official option for expanding your console’s internal storage. They work along with Xbox Velocity Architecture and the quick resume functionality to expand your storage capabilities significantly and breathe to new life into your machine for 2024. They allow gamers to “seamlessly play Xbox Series X|S games from the internal SSD or the expansion card without sacrificing graphics, latency, load times, or framerates.”

Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S features:

Designed in partnership with Xbox to seamlessly play Xbox Series X|S games from the internal SSD or the expansion card without sacrificing graphics, latency, load times, or framerates…1TB of storage increases the overall capacity of the Xbox Series X|S—collect thousands of games across four generations of Xbox without sacrificing performance…The only available expansion card that replicates the Xbox Velocity Architecture —providing faster load times, richer environments, and more immersive gameplay…Switch between multiple titles in seconds—directly from the internal SSD or the expansion card.

