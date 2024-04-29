Save $54 on Ultimate Ears EPICBOOM portable Bluetooth speaker at $296

Amazon offers the Ultimate Ears EPICBOOM Bluetooth Speaker for $296.42 shipped. Today’s discount applies to both black and white colorways and drops from the usual $350 price tag that either of them carries. That’s $54 off and the second-best offer to date. We did see it drop to $11 below today’s price back in January, but this is also $4 under our previous mention from earlier in the spring. It’s only the third offer of the year. We break down the whole experience over in our launch coverage, while also giving you a rundown below the fold.

The big selling point on the EPICBOOM is Ultimate Ears’ new adaptive EQ tech. The portable speaker can automatically tune its 4.6-inch woofer and dual high-frequency 45mm transducers to your surroundings. It then still has most of the other staples that the company is known for. There’s a familiar fabric-wrapped design that means the EPICBOOM is waterproof, with an IP67 rating that also comes backed by a floating design. It has NFC pairing to Android smartphones, and a Magic Button that can be customized for one-touch access to your favorite music.

If you’re looking for a smart option and want to take a first step into the world of Sonos, I just reviewed the Sonos Move 2. It made one hell of a first impression on me with a fun green colorway and only kept that momentum up with stellar stereo playback and a portable design that keeps me serenaded for 24 hours on a single charge. On top of just being a more affordable way to listen to your tunes anywhere, I can personally recommend it for anyone in the market for a more portable smart speaker – or even as an entry into the Sonos ecosystem.

More on the Ultimate Ears EPICBOOM:

A loud Bluetooth speaker with a woofer that delivers 94 db of big, bassy stereo and deep sounds; tap Outdoor Boost for great sound outdoors. Customize your EQ, or choose from presets like Deep Relaxation Mode, Podcast Mode or Gaming Mode—all from the BOOM app. Forget about charging; this loud waterproof Bluetooth speaker has long battery life that keeps the party going. With an IP67 rating, it withstands dust and can be submerged in 1 m of water for up to 30 minutes—bring it to the beach, pool or shower without worry.

