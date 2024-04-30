AirPods Pro 2 drop to new Amazon all-time low of $179 with USB-C charging case (Save $70)

Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C charging case have dropped to a new Amazon all-time low. Now dropping to $179 shipped, this is $70 off the usual $249 price tag. This is an extra $1 below the previous price cut an the only time it has ever gone below $180 – a price that was only live twice before in the first place. So if you missed out on those, now you have another chance while also undercutting previous offers by an extra $11. We break down exactly what’s new with the updated pair over at 9to5Mac, too.

Even though USB-C is now found on the charging case to go alongside MagSafe support, it really is the software features that make AirPods Pro 2 the best earbuds yet from Apple. Now outfitted with Adaptive Audio that dynamically adjusts noise based on your surroundings, the AirPods Pro 2 also can automatically turn on Transparency mode when it detects your talking to someone.

The earbuds also deliver all of the same features as the original pair, as the new AirPods Pro 2 now arrive with some improvements like enhanced audio playback to pair with the upgraded ANC and new adaptive transparency mode tech. There’s still Spatial Audio support, as well as Hey Siri integration, just all packed into a refreshed charging case with USB-C, Find My features, a built-in speaker, and a lanyard loop.

AirPods Pro 2 features:

The Apple-designed H2 chip pushes advanced audio performance even further, resulting in smarter noise cancellation and more immersive sound. The low-distortion, custom-built driver delivers crisp, clear high notes and deep, rich bass in stunning definition. So every sound is more vivid than ever..Note : If the size of the earbud tips does not match the size of your ear canals or the headset is not worn properly in your ears, you may not obtain the correct sound qualities or call performance. Change the earbud tips to ones that fit more snugly in your ear.

