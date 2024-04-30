Logitech’s USB-C Brio 300 series webcams start from $49 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is now offering the Logitech Brio 300 USB-C Webcam for $49.63 shipped. This normally would set you back $60, but is now dropping to the second-best price of the year at over $10 off. It’s within $4 of the all-time low and is the best price we’ve seen since back in January – the only time it has ever sold for less. The Logitech Brio 300 plugs right into your Mac with a USB-C cord that pairs with the portable design for being able to take anywhere. It shouldn’t hog all too much room in your everyday carry, with a folding stand that allows it to mount onto the top of your MacBook, iPad, and more. The actual sensor yields 1080p footage with a 70-degree field of view, both of which are packed into a design made of 48% post-consumer recycled plastic. Head below for more.

Also getting in on the savings, the higher-end Logitech Brio 501 webcam is down to $99.99 at Amazon. This is $30 off the usual $130 price tag and matching the all-time low, we which have seen a handful of times since it launched back in May of last year. It comes backed by a larger and more capable design that houses a 1080p sensor and auto light correction to automatically adjust to your home office’s natural lighting. There’s the same USB-C interface as found on its little brother, but packs a wider 90-degree field of view and Logitech’s auto-framing RightSight feature that lets the webcam to crop the FOV to center you in the call.

As far as the latest in webcams go, the new Opal Tadpole is as interesting as they come. If you liked the compact build of the Brio 300, you’re going to love the Tadpole. It has an even more travel-friendly design and much of the same macOS-focus, just with a more premium build and some added software tricks that earns it a steep $129 price tag. We then take a closer look at what to expect in our launch coverage.

Logitech Brio 300 USB-C Webcam features:

Full HD 1080p webcam resolution provides natural image quality, so you look like the real you on all meeting apps. RightLight 2 technology automatically compensates for poor video lighting conditions so you can be seen clearly. The mono noise reduction mic suppresses background sound so everyone on the call can hear you easily.

